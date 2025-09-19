BREAKING: SEK gains after 100 bp rate hike from Riksbank
Riksbank announced its monetary policy decision at 8:30 am BST today. Expectations were mixed - economists saw a 75 basis point rate hike while money markets...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
European markets set for higher opening Riksbank to deliver rate hike at 8:30 am BST CPI data from Canada, housing market data from...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.69%, Dow Jones moved 0.64% higher and Nasdaq added 0.76%. Russell 2000 jumped...
Major stock indices from the Old Continent ended Monday's session mixed, with the DAX adding less than 0.5%, while the CAC40 depreciated 0.26% and...
During Monday's session, we could observe mixed sentiment in the US stock market. Looking at the chart of the technology index, the quotations...
During Monday's session, we could observe mixed sentiment in the US stock market. Looking at the chart of the technology index, the quotations...
The gaming industry has started the new week with a bump, all thanks to leaked footage of the 6th installment of the popular Grand Theft Auto game in production....
Today's session is marked by the recovery of the risk-on sentiment in the markets, despite the initial drops in equities during the European session. In...
USDJPY quotes are in a long-term uptrend. In the past month, the price rebounded, as we expected, from the support zone in the area of the 131.50 level,...
Planet Labs (PL.US) is a US-based satellite imaging company founded by former NASA scientists. Planet provides precise satellite imagery of selected...
The first opening bell on Wall Street this week brings declines on the major benchmarks of the US stock market. Investors are viewing Wednesday's FOMC...
Cryptocurrencies cannot resist the negative sentiment prevailing in the stock market. Markets are still 'spooked' by the Fed decision, which we...
Stock exchanges from the Old Continent record declines The euphoria around the Porsche AG IPO continues! The first trading session...
Oil is having a mixed start to a new week, what can be reasoned with strong US dollar and uncertainty over demand in China. On the other hand, some downbeat...
US dollar rally continues but will be put to a big test this week. Fed will announce its monetary policy decision this week on Wednesday, 7:00 pm BST....
European stock markets set for a flat opening Cryptocurrencies sink,Bitcoin down more than 5% Week full of central bank decisions European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower today. Kospi dropped 1%, indices from China traded up to 0.9% lower and S&P/ASX 200 moved around 0.1%...
European indices extended losses on Friday, with DAX losing 1.66% and contracting 2.7% on a weekly basis, as recession concerns and hawkish comments...
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) stock fell over 7.0% on Friday after struggling home goods retailer announced list of approximately 150 stores which plans...
The benchmark US500 tumbled during today's session to lowest level since mid-July as profit warning from major logistics company FedEx (FDX.US) raised...
