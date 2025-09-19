Wheaton Precious Metals shares trying to reverse the trend
Wheaton Precious Metals' shares have lost nearly 10% over the past month, and are down nearly 25% year-to-date. The mining company's valuation...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
EURUSD pair jumped above the parity level following the release of UoM report, which showed sentiment for the US increased to a five-month high of 59.5...
Upside surprise in US CPI data for August triggered a sell-off on the global stock markets as hawkish Fed bets increased. We will get to know what Fed's...
U.S. arms manufacturers Boeing and Raytheon are under supply-side pressure despite a seemingly 'favorable' environment for the Aeorospace&Defense...
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment for the US rose to 59.5 in September from 58.2 in August, slightly below market forecasts of 60.0, preliminary...
US indices launched today's cash trading sharply lower US100 broke below 12000 pts level FedEx (FDX.US) profit warnings dented sentiment NCR...
Bitcoin is still trying to withstand supply pressure and stop the bears pushing the price below $20,000. Cryptocurrencies have been in retreat since the...
GBPUSD fell below 1.14, which is the lowest level since 1985 as latest data sparked additional recession fears. UK retail sales plunged 1.6% MoM in August,...
The price of the Cosmos cryptocurrency is still near the maxima of a week ago despite the deteriorating sentiment around digital assets. The token similarly...
DE30 under downward pressure Deutsche Post loses ahead of weak FedEx results This week's final session on stock markets...
FedEx released fiscal-Q1 results yesterday after market close Sales and profits disappointed, fiscal-Q2 guidance lower Guidance for...
Monthly activity data from China for August was released overnight and it turned out to be solid. Industrial production, retail sales and urban investments...
European stock markets set for lower opening University of Michigan consumer sentiment at 3:00 pm BST UK retail sales dropped more...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.13%, Dow Jones moved 0.56% lower and Nasdaq plunged 1.43%. Russell 2000...
European indices finished today’s session in mixed moods, with DAX, CAC40 and FTSE MIB falling while FTSE 100 and IBEX 35 rose. Financials...
Adobe (ADBE.US) stock fell over 16.0% during today's session after the digital media and marketing software revealed plans to acquire software design...
Headline figures surprised on the upside Weak core reading and unfavorable revisions Retail sales in the US rose 0.3% in August, following a...
Market moods shifted in the afternoon following a set of mixed macroeconomic data from the US. Downward pressure is additionally fueled by Ethereum, which,...
The progressing risk of an energy crisis in Europe forces governments to look for new, alternative sources of energy. Japan is considering a return to...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas increased by 77 billion cubic feet for the week ended September...
