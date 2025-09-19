BREAKING: Oil drops after weekly US inventory data
Publication of both reports from the US Department of Energy caused some minor moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped more than expected...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher PPI inflation eases in August Starbucks (SBUX.US) stock gains on upbeat profit guidance US...
Producer Prices in the US decreased to 8.7 %YoY in August from 9.8% in the previous month and below market expectations of 8.9%. Producer prices...
DE30 continues yesterday's declines Federal government divests from Lufthansa shares Today's session on the German stock...
Cryptocurrency prices took a dive yesterday after the US inflation reading. Bitcoin halted the declines, however, and is currently trading above $20,000: The...
Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan's chief cabinet secretary, communicated that the government is ready to make any possible decision to stabilize the current...
Higher-than-expected CPI reading for August from the United States triggered a bloodbath on Wall Street yesterday. While headline gauge showed deceleration...
European markets set for lower opening US PPI data due at 1:30 pm BST Will DOE report confirm a massive inventory build signaled...
Wall Street indices slumped yesterday following higher-than-expected CPI reading from the United States. S&P 500 dropped 3.94%, Dow Jones slumped...
Major European indices finished today’s session lower, with DAX falling 1.59% and CAC40 dropped 1.39% brought down by retail and tech stocks as...
Oatly (OTLY.US) fell over 7.0% after Credit Suisse downgraded Swedish dairy-alternative food company stock to neutral from outperform as it believes that...
Palladium futures fell sharply from four week high to $2,100 per ounce as the dollar regained some strength following disappointing US CPI report, which...
A worse-than-expected US inflation reading for August crushed demand for risky assets which flourished in recent days. Capital is once again fleeing to...
Headline inflation eases less than expected Core inflation above expectations Market expect more hawkish approach from the FED The annual...
US indices launched today's cash trading sharply lower US CPI inflation above expectations Oracle (ORCL.US) stock falls despite upbeat revenue...
The inflation reading above forecasts in the US surprised markets, which had expected a inflation slowdown. We see a decline in sentiment around risky...
Today's inflation data showed a much smaller decline in CPI inflation than expected and a very strong rise in core inflation. Core inflation of 6.3%...
The US CPI inflation data for August came in above market expectations as the headline inflation dropped to % 8.3 YoY in August vs expected 8.1% YoY and...
EURUSD gains 0.6% ahead of US CPI data release for August. However, it should be said that gains on the main currency pair are driven primarily by EUR...
Oil Weaker USD provides support for oil prices United States say that Iran's latest response to EU proposal is a step backwards in...
