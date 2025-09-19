DE30 overshadowed by macroeconomic data
DE30 gains ahead of US inflation reading ZEW index worse than expected; German inflation in line with expectations Tuesday's...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Cryptocurrencies have retreated from yesterday's euphoric sentiment, although Bitcoin is still holding above $22,000 and Ethereum is holding $1,700...
Nel (NEL.NO) is a Norwegian hydrogen infrastructure and technology company. Shares traded higher today, following comments from the German Chancellor....
The key macroeconomic reading today is undoubtedly US CPI inflation for August. Investors are keeping a close eye on the pace of price and service growth...
Amazon's AWS (AMZN.US) has been driving the company's overall growth for many quarters, especially the last few. But this time around in Q2, segment...
Release of the US CPI report for August is a key event of the day and is expected to trigger a jump in USD volatility. Data will be released at 1:30 pm...
European indices set to open higher US CPI data for August expected to show deceleration German ZEW economic sentiment index due...
US indices benefitted from risk-on moods yesterday and finished the session higher. S&P 500 added 1.06%, Dow Jones gained 0.71% and Nasdaq jumped...
European indices rose sharply on Monday, with DAX up 2.4% and the CAC40 adding 1.95% led by cyclicals, financials and materials stocks. ECB...
The investment bank Goldman Sachs (GS.US) has confirmed plans to lay off several hundred employees of the institution starting this month. The layoff program...
Carvana (CVNA.US) stock jumped over 8.0% on Monday after Piper Sandler upgraded the online car seller to overweight from neutral, however lowered the price...
Silver jumped to the highest in nearly four weeks and sharply outperformed other precious metals ahead of tomorrow’s highly anticipated inflation...
News frenzy has gripped the financial press and the cryptocurrency market in the face of the upcoming transition of the second largest cryptocurrency,...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US30 is testing major resistance Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY.US) stock surges as FDA approves...
Cryptocurrencies record a rally in the face of the upcoming Ethereum Merge. Positive sentiment in the stock market and a weaker dollar favor digital asset...
The Old Continent starts today's session with gains The euphoria around the Porsche AG IPO continues! The first trading session...
Global equity markets finished last week's trading in risk-on moods and upbeat sentiment can also be spotted at the beginning of new week's trading....
EURUSD is making huge gains at the beginning of a new week with the main currency pair trading 1.5% higher at press time. EURUSD rose to a 4-week high...
European markets set for higher opening UK GDP growth reached 0.2% MoM in July (exp. 0.4% MoM) US CPI and retail sales data for August...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 gained 1%. Liquidity conditions were thinner as...
