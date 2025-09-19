Daily summary: Global markets end the week in risk-on moods
Wall Street indices traded higher today, supported by easing of the US dollar rally European stock markets indices finished today's trading...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Wall Street indices traded higher today, supported by easing of the US dollar rally European stock markets indices finished today's trading...
Another set of hawkish comments from Fed and ECB did not cause sell-off in stock indices, however the US dollar pulled back from a 20-year peak. Now markets...
Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI.US), US gun maker, trades over 6% lower today following the release of a disappointing earnings report for fiscal-Q1 2023...
EURUSD is trading higher today following an overnight rally. However, the pair has been rather muted in the afternoon trade. This is somewhat surprising...
US indices launched the session higher Russell 2000 makes a break above 50-session moving average DocuSign and Zscaler jump after...
Release of the Canadian jobs data at 1:30 pm BST triggered moves on the Canadian dollar market. Report turned out to be much worse than expected with a...
Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase have lost nearly 80% since the beginning of the year amid declines in the cryptocurrency market and declining...
European indices extend gains after ECB decision Investors await, among other things, data from Canada and statements by Fed members This...
The price of Bitcoin has unexpectedly risen above $20,500 in the last 7 hours. Ethereum also made gains, rising above $1,700 amid The Merge, which is coming...
The very hawkish rhetoric on the part of the ECB and the capitulation of the dollar led to considerable moves on the market. EURUSD is testing 1.01 - the...
Bitcoin prices returned above $20,000 during today's session as the weakening dollar triggered some risk-on moods. King of cryptocurrencies surged...
European indices set for higher opening Jobs reports from Canada Speeches from Fed members EU Economic Summit Futures markets point to a...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher as investors digested latest hawkish comments from FED Chair Powell. S&P 500 rose 0.66%, Dow...
European indices finished today's session mostly higher, except for DAX 40 which fell 0.09% despite the ECB lifted interest rates by 75 bp to 1.25%,...
GameStop (GME.US) stock surged over 9.0% on Thursday following the news that the video game retailer entered a new partnership with crypto exchange FTX,...
Publication of today's report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude and gasoline inventories...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that supplies of natural gas increased by 54 billion cubic feet for the week ended September...
The absence of bad news is good news. That's briefly how today's northward rally in CD Projekt's shares can be summed up after the publication...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US jobless claims well below market expectations Hawkish Powell is putting pressure on stocks Asana...
The Lagarde (after the ECB's decision) and Powell (at the Cato Institute) press conferences on monetary policy are currently underway. Lagarde is not...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator