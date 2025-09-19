BREAKING: EUR weakens after ECB lifted key rate to 1.25%
The ECB raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 bps to 1.25 %, highest level since November 2011 as widely expected. ECB significantly revised...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Cryptocurrencies are trying to regain bullish momentum, Bitcoin has halted declines near $18,500: Ethereum is on track for 'The Merge', which...
Monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank (1:15 pm BST) is a key event of the day. Bank is expected to deliver a 75 basis point rate hike,...
DE30 mixed ahead of ECB decision Banks gained during the first half of the day Today's trading session on the Old Continent brings...
Norway's Equinor (EQNR.NO) is one of Europe's largest energy companies. The company consolidates its portfolio of commodity investments by extracting...
Thanks to the overall improvement in risk moods, EURUSD launched an attempt to return back above parity level. The pair is testing the 1.00 area this morning...
European indices set for higher opening ECB expected to deliver 75 bp rate hike Speeches from ECB and Fed chiefs US equities...
US indices rallied yesterday amid a drop in oil prices and a drop in yields. S&P 500 gained 1.40%, Dow Jones moved 1.83% higher and Nasdaq jumped...
European indices finished today's session in mixed moods, with the regional FTSE 100 down roughly 0.86% and the DAX 40 up 0.35% ahead of tomorrow’s...
Nio Inc (NIO.US) stock rose nearly 3.0% despite the Chinese electric vehicle producer reported a bigger second-quarter adjusted net loss, compared with...
GBPUSD fell during today's session to the lowest level since March 2020 amid worsening UK macroeconomic outlook, surging inflation and soaring energy...
OIL.WTI price fell below $84 per barrel on Wednesday, the lowest since January, as worries over lower global demand overshadowed warnings from President...
The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 bps to 3.25 %, as widely expected. The Governing Council still judges that the policy...
US indices launched today's session higher US30 below major support Speeches from Fed members Coupa Software (COUP.US) stock surges on upbeat...
OIL.WTI This week oil prices fell close to levels not seen since January, amid persistent demand concerns. Looking technically at the H4 chart, one...
HEICO Corp. (HEI.US) is a U.S.-based company that manufactures, services, designs and distributes advanced components and services for the aerospace, defense,...
The next monetary policy decision by the European Central Bank will be announced this Thursday at 1:15 pm BST. Press conference of ECB President Lagarde...
DAX mixed ahead of tomorrow's ECB decision Uniper (UN01.DE) under increasing selling pressure Today's trading session...
Cryptocurrencies have been moving in a sideways trend for the past 2 weeks, but demand has not been able to carry Bitcoin's quotations higher, ultimately...
Bank of Canada is set to announce its next monetary policy decision today at 3:00 pm BST. Economists expect BoC to follow in Fed's footsteps and deliver...
