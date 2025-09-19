Economic calendar: BoC rate decision, Fed speakers
European stock markets set for a lower opening Bank of Canada expected to deliver 75 bp rate hikes Speeches from Fed members, BoE...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.41%, Dow Jones moved 0.55% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.74%. Russell 2000...
European indices finished today's session mostly higher, with the STOXX 600 and the DAX 40 index adding 0.8% and 0.2%, respectively, with consumer...
The Japanese yen weakened past 143 against the US dollar, hitting its lowest levels since August 1998, pushed lower by a widening policy gap as the BoJ...
FedEx (FDX.US) shares fell over 1.5% on Tuesday after Citi downgraded the transportation company to neutral from buy and lowered its price target ...
The ISM Services PMI unexpectedly jumped to 56.9 in August from 56.7 in previous month, topping analysts’ estimates of 55.1, and pointing to the...
Ethereum's transition to Proof of Stake is imminent which temporarily improves sentiment in the cryptocurrency market. The improvement, however, still...
The ISM Services PMI for the US rose slightly to 56.9 in August from 56.7 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of...
Shares of NIO Inc. (NIO.US) have been reversing lately. Despite being one of the world's most exciting and promising 100% electric vehicle ("EV")...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US ISM non-manufacturing index for August at 3:00 pm BST Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) extends...
U.S. gas is down 4% today and testing the $8.4/MMBTU area. European gas is down about 8% today and is trading just above €220/MWh, although as recently...
DAX quotes to recover some of recent declines Volkswagen passes Porsche IPO The second trading session this week brings an improvement...
Oil OPEC+ decided on a marginal output cut of 100k bpd for October A decision on 100k bpd increase was made in the previous month therefore...
GBPAUD is on the move today with GBP being the best performing G10 currency and AUD being one of top laggards. GBP received a boost from reports saying...
European indices set for lower opening US services ISM index for August German factory orders drop 1.1% MoM in August In...
Indices from Asia traded mostly higher today. Nikkei traded 0.1% higher, Kospi added 0.2% while indices from China gained up to 1.2%. S&P/ASX...
Despite the lack of trade in the US and Canada, today's session brought considerable volatility to trading floors in Europe and the energy commodities...
Today's session is relatively calm for the EUR/USD pair. However, it is important to note that the euro continues to trade below its parity with the...
Glencore (GLEN.UK)'s stock price is gaining nearly 4% today. The stock price rose in the face of Gazprom withholding supplies; the NordStream pipeline...
The first session after the weekend break is not a good one for Europe. Stock market indices are down, and there is even more going on in the energy...
