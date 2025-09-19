Gas market situation tightens
The first session after the weekend break is not a good one for Europe. Stock indexes are down, and there is even more going on in the energy market, where...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Kazatomprom is the world's largest uranium producer, with the Kazakh company accounting for 25% of total raw material production in 2021, surpassing...
The cartel backed a production cut of 100,000 barrels per day in October, according to media reports at today's OPEC + JMMC meeting. Oil continues...
Results of the UK Conservative Party leadership race have been just announced and they did not result in a surprise. Liz Truss, a foreign affairs minister...
Cryptocurrencies have been consolidating for the past few days, and there was little volatility in the market over the weekend. Friday's attempt to...
Revisions to European manufacturing PMIs for August, released last week, were quite significant. Because of that market was wondering whether revisions...
European indices as well as EURUSD are in the center of the attention today. Gazprom announced on Friday that it will halt gas supplies to Europe via Nord...
European markets set for lower opening after Gazprom announces complete halt to gas flows UK Conservative Party leadership race results expected...
Russia announced on Friday that it will completely halt gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline indefinitely European assets are...
For most of today's session we could see positive sentiment in the stock market The U.S. labor market report released today came out...
The NFP report for August is behind us, and now the markets are preparing for a week of important decisions from central banks! Next week, banks such as...
After 5:20 pm BST, the market was hit by reports that gas transport through the Nord Stream pipeline in accordance with halted until the defects are resolved...
Recently, Gazprom announced that it is suspending gas transmission through Nord Stream 1 due to further technical problems. The transmission will be resumed...
Amazon (AMZN.US) is set to reduce the number of logistics centers and warehouses in the face of slowing sales growth, the consulting firm MVPVL International...
US, Factory Orders for July. Actual: -1.0% MoM. Expected: 0.2% MoM. Previous: 2.0% MoM
The start of the last trading session on Wall Street this week brings rallies in stock indices. Investor sentiment is being influenced today by the NFP...
Highly anticipated NFP report was released at 1:30 pm BST and showed the US economy added 315k jobs in August, compared to a 526k increase in July...
The US labor market has performed well this year, even as the US economy enters a technical recession. Nevertheless, the Fed has been raising interest...
DE30 gains before NFP reading Nikon makes offer for SLM Solutions shares (AM3D.DE) The last session of the week brings a rebound...
NZDUSD briefly fell to lowest levels since May 2020 during today's session, as hawkish FED and new covid lockdowns in China weighed on risk-sensitive...
