BREAKING: EIA natural gas change in line with expectations
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF: 55B (Forecast 55B, Previous 18B) Source: xStation5
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
Precious metals lose the momentum today, with gold prices falling more than 0.5% and silver down -1.8%. As we can see, the platinum is much more volatile,...
American markets open slightly positive after the publication of weaker-than-expected labor market data. The ADP and Challenger Job Cuts reports confirm...
US ISM Services PMI Actual 52 (Forecast 51, Previous 50.1) New Orders: 56.0 (Forecast 51.1, Previous 50.3) Prices Paid: 69.2 (Forecast 69.5, Previous...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 237K; forecast 230K; previous 229K; 01:30...
Broadcom Inc., headquartered in San Jose, California, is one of the most significant companies in the semiconductor and infrastructure software markets,...
KEY DATA Current: 54K (forecast: 68k, prior: 104k) Last month’s data was revised to 106,000. Theoretically, this could suggest that...
Futures on Nasdaq 100 (US100) gain today, after the weak session yesterday, trying to reverse the bearish head and shoulder technical pattern. The main...
European indices are rebounding on Thursday in the first part of the day. Gains are driven by doubts over Trump’s trade policy following the recent...
KEY DATA Retail sales (m/m): -0.5% (forecast: -0,3%, previous: 0,3%, revised 0,6%) Retail sales (y/y): 2,2% (forecast: 2,3%, previous: 3,1%, revised...
Sweden’s preliminary CPI reading for August showed headline inflation rising to 1.1% y/y (from 0.8% in July), the highest since February, while consumer...
07:30 AM BST, Switzerland - Inflation Data for August: CPI: actual -0.1% MoM; forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.0% MoM; CPI: actual...
Today we will get another key labor market report, ISM and PMIs data for August as well as July data on the U.S. trade balance in the context of new tariffs. Both...
According to reports, Chinese regulators are considering new measures to reduce market speculation, including easing restrictions on short selling...
The American stock market shows a clear divergence — Nasdaq and S&P 500 are rising in the cash market thanks to strong gains in technology...
The US financial system is at a critical juncture. For several weeks, the Treasury has been conducting unprecedented $100 billion auctions of 4-week bills....
The technology giant Alphabet, commonly known as Google, is climbing to its new all-time high, rising by a staggering 8% in today's session. The company's...
Reuters has reported that OPEC+, a cartel of oil-producing countries, is strongly considering a production hike commitment at its meeting over the weekend. OIL.WTI...
Tuesday’s session was not favourable for buyers. A sell-off in bonds, triggered by growing investor concerns, dragged stock markets worldwide lower....
16:00 The US bureau of labor statistics publishes the results of the JOLTS (Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey). Number of available job openings: Published:...
