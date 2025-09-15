FOMC Minutes Preview: “Wait-and-See” mode stays in place
The release of minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) May meeting later today is drawing investor focus, albeit somewhat overshadowed...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
The release of minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) May meeting later today is drawing investor focus, albeit somewhat overshadowed...
GameStop shares surged after the video-game retailer announced its first Bitcoin purchase, acquiring 4,710 tokens worth over $513 million at current...
On Wednesday, the stock markets are experiencing a moment of pause and cooling of both optimistic and pessimistic moods ahead of the FOMC Minutes and the...
Bitcoin continues to consolidate near record highs above $109,000. The market's enthusiasm is driven by Bitcoin's growing popularity among institutions...
07:45 AM GMT, France - Inflation Data for April: French PPI: actual -4.3% MoM; previous -0.5% MoM; 07:45 AM GMT, France - Employment...
Today, global attention will be focused on Nvidia’s financial results, set to be released after the closing bell on Wall Street. Investor optimism...
Equity markets across the Asia-Pacific region are experiencing a mixed trading session. Chinese indexes are fluctuating within a narrow range of...
Wall Street gained on the first trading session after the long weekend. The rally is a delayed response to President Trump’s decision to postpone...
Redwire has delivered the third generation of its advanced data and power management system (ADPMS-3) – the "brain" of ESA's upcoming...
Futures contracts for wheat in Chicago Board of Trade (WHEAT) are down nearly -2.5% today, driven by weather data signaling a reduced risk of poor harvests...
Wall Street bounces back on Tuesday after the long weekend, posting solid gains in response to President Trump's decision to delay the threat of 50%...
Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT.US) announced a $2.5 billion private placement with 50 institutional investors to build one of the largest corporate...
U.S. House Price Index for April: 3.7% year-over-year (previously 3.9% y/y) Month-over-month home prices: -0.1% vs. 0.1% forecast and 0.1% previous Case-Schiller...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Goods Orders Non Defense Ex Air for April: actual -1.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; 01:30 PM GMT, United...
Oil: Crude oil remains under pressure amid continued uncertainties surrounding the global trade situation. Before the weekend, Donald Trump threatened...
Data from the ACEA (the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association) report indicates a sharp drop in Tesla's sales in Europe in April 2025....
Gold pulls back nearly -1.4% today amid rising Wall Street indices and a strengthening U.S. dollar (USDIDX), which is gaining over 0.4% despite a 4 basis...
Gold prices are falling today mainly due to easing global trade tensions and a shift in investor sentiment away from safe-haven assets like gold towards...
European automaker shares declined Tuesday following disappointing regional car sales data showing drops in new registrations across major markets...
08:45, France - CPI data for May. Actual: 0.7% y/y. Forecast: 0.9% y/y. Previous: 0.8% y/y. - CPI (M/M): -0.1% (est 0.1%; prev 0.6%) - CPI EU Harmonised...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator