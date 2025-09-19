Economic calendar: NFP day!
European indices set for lower opening Jobs reports from the United States PPI data from Europe Futures markets point to a lower opening of...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
European indices set for lower opening Jobs reports from the United States PPI data from Europe Futures markets point to a lower opening of...
US indices finished yesterday's session in mixed moods. S&P 500 jumped 0.30%, Dow Jones moved 0.46% higher while Nasdaq fell 0.26%. Russell...
Major indices from Wall Street and Europe continued their strong sell-offs amid a further rise in expectations for hikes in the US and the Eurozone The...
The gaming industry has long been waiting for the emergence of some Deus ex machina that could change the dire sentiment towards the industry. Recently,...
US gas inventories rose 61 bcf; 58 bcf was expected, while the previous figure was 60 bcf. The increase is slightly above the 5-year average, hence...
While gas prices in Europe are relatively flat by today's standards (more than €100 below historical peaks near €350/MWh), we are seeing...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US rose to 52.8 in August from 52.5 in the previous month, above analysts’ expectations of...
US, manufacturing PMI for August (final). Final: 51.5 First release: 51.3
S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI Aug: 48.7 (prev 52.5)
Futures point to a lower opening of today's session on Wall Street. Investors' attention is focused on macro readings today. In addition to claims,...
The German benchmark index reaches a new weekly low. D1 chart The DE30 continues to fall on Thursday, testing the 78.6% retracement of the rally...
The number of Americans filling for jobless claims dropped to 0.232 million compared to 0.243 million reported in the previous week. Today’s...
DE30 loses and tests 12,600 point area Germany's manufacturing PMI worse than expected Thursday's German trading session...
Today's session on the foreign exchange market brings considerable volatility on the Japanese yen, which has weakened against the US dollar to levels...
A range of manufacturing PMI indices for August from European countries was published this morning. Most of them were revisions of the flash data released...
Shares of US chipmakers are dropping in the premarket today, following actions of the US authorities. The United States imposed export restrictions to...
Moods on the global markets have deteriorated following Powell's speech at Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday last week. While this deterioration is...
European stock markets set for lower opening PMI revisions, ISM manufacturing for August Tensions in the Taiwan Strait Futures...
US indices had another downbeat session in a row. S&P 500 dropped 0.78%, Dow Jones moved 0.88% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.56%. Russell 2000...
The ADP report shows low employment growth for August, at 132,000, (300,000 expected) This report is being published for the first...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator