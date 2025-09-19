⏬US500 deepens month-end declines
August ends very poorly for the stock market. The S&P 500 is likely to end the month with about a 4% decline, although from the monthly peak the declines...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
OIL.WTI Wednesday's session brings a deepening of the discount on the oil market. Looking technically at the H4 chart, there was a true attempt...
Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, in their latest notes to investors, indicate that they expect a 75 bps hike next week from the ECB. Many ECB...
U.S. crude inventories fall by 3.3 million with an expected decline of 0.95 million and with a previous decline of 3.3 million barrels. Gasoline inventories...
Wednesday's session on Wall Street began with moderate gains in stock indices. As for the macro calendar, investors' attention was focused on inflation...
Second quarter GDP growth in Canada comes out at 3.3%, although 4.4% was expected. In the previous quarter, it was 3.1% On a quarterly basis, we have...
ADP employment report for August was released today at 1:15 pm BST. This was the first report following ADP methodology revision that is meant to make...
The mood around Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) deteriorated ahead of the opening of today's session following a series of news related to a strategic...
Bitcoin has halted declines near $19,700 and is holding above $20,000. Ethereum is again recovering faster than the 'king of cryptocurrencies'...
DE30 loses and stays below 13,000 points Inflation in Europe accelerates Today's German trading session brings declines in the...
The share price of Hewlett&Packard, commonly known as HP, is losing nearly 10% today before the open amid weak results and lowered growth forecasts...
US indices booked the third straight session of declines yesterday as post-Powell pressure continues to linger over Wall Street. The US central bank is...
European indices set for slightly higher opening First ADP report with revised methodology Inflation data from Europe European...
In spite of launching yesterday's session higher, US indices finished the day lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.10%, Dow Jones moved 0.96% lower and...
On Tuesday, the main markets were influenced by Jerome Powell's Friday message, which was presented at the Jackson Hole symposium As...
The cryptocurrency market is characterized by incredible volatility, and recently reacted with another avalanche of declines in the face of the Fed's...
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) were gaining as much as 10% at the beginning of today's session, however, sentiment has now turned upside...
Nikola Company is considering raising nearly $400 million through the sale of company shares. Management is looking for cash to increase production...
The S&P 500 (US500) completely erases its earlier rebound and falls near yesterday's close. The S&P 500 is below 4050 points and the 100-period...
Consumer Confidence for Aug: Actual: 103.2; Expected 97.9; Prior 95.7 JOLTS Job Openings for July: Actual: 11.23 mln; Expected 10.475...
