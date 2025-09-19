US Open: Wall Street awaits Conference Board index reading
The US stock market starts today's trading higher Wall Street awaits consumer confidence index reading Tuesday's session...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Flash CPI inflation data for August from Germany was released at 1:00 pm BST today. Market expected headline gauge to accelerate from 7.5 to 7.8% YoY....
DE30 gains in today's session Expectations for German inflation reading Today's German trading session brings gains in the...
Oil Market starts to price-in potential OPEC+ output cuts by the end of the year Next OPEC+ meeting will be held on September 5, 2022...
EURUSD is a currency pair that remains on watch. While the pair dropped below its parity levels, it failed to distance significantly from this mark and,...
European markets set for slightly higher opening German CPI inflation expected to accelerate in August US Conference Board index...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower as moods remained sour following Powell's speech on Friday. S&P 500 dropped 0.67%, Dow...
After Jackson Hole, there was speculation that the ECB could be more hawkish than the Fed during its upcoming decision There were suggestions from...
Nasdaq (US100) returns to stronger declines. The US100 is losing 1.15% today, while the rebound from the mid-June low is now only 12% (the entire rebound...
Today's session is being marked by a slight improvement in market sentiment, after Friday's session was frankly negative for equities and the euro. The...
Oil prices are up around $2 today, despite news from the head of the IEA that further reductions in strategic stocks are being considered. The reduction...
The U.S. stock market starts today's trading lower Investors see hawkish aspirations from the FED and ECB The first trading session...
Gas prices are losing heavily today. The TTF generic gas contract in the Netherlands is down more than €50 to €285, although the market has already...
The end of last week proved to be ruthless for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin dived to around $19,500, and Ethereum lost its bullish momentum by falling below...
DE30 continues Friday's declines Hawkish central banks The first trading session in Europe this week brings a continuation of...
On Friday, August 26, news of a potential takeover bid for gaming company Electronic Arts (EA.US) by e-commerce giant Amazon circulated the markets, contributing...
Euro is one of the best performing major currencies at the beginning of a new week. Solid performance of the common currency can be reasoned with hawkish...
European stock markets set for lower opening UK markets closed for Summer Bank Holiday NFP report a key point in this week's...
Indices from Asia-Pacific are trading lower at the start of a new week, reacting to the disastrous US trading session on Friday. Nikkei drops 2.5%,...
The speech by Fed chief Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole caused a return of huge volatility on Friday. Other Federal Reserve members also spoke in a...
