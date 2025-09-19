Three markets to watch next week (26.08.2022)
3 Markets to watch A hawkish message from Fed chief Jerome Powell at a symposium in Jackson Hole caused a panic sell-off in stock indices and a...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
US indices react with declines to Powell's decisive short speech in Jackson Hole: Fed won't make a mistake and allow itself to pause too...
Wall Street drops after Powell's speech, supply endures downward trading. US100 drops below 13 000 points. Source: xStation 5
US Univ Of Michigan Sentiment Aug : 58.2 (est 55.5; prev 55.1) - Current Conditions: 58.6 (est 55.6; prev 55.5) - Expectation: 58.0 (est 55.0; prev...
Powell's comments: The longer high inflation persists, the more likely it will become entrenched. Size of Sept. rate hike dependent on data Will...
The US stock market starts today's trading flat Investors await Jerome Powell's speech at 3 pm BST A range...
Core PCE inflation, June. Actual: 4.6% YoY. Expected: 4.7% YoY. Previous: 4.8% YoY Personal spending, June. Actual: 0.1% MoM. Expected: 0.4% MoM....
The end of the week brings a sell-off in the cryptocurrency market, which reacts with declines in the face of risk aversion ahead of Jerome Powell's...
Electronic Arts (EA.US), a well-known video game company, is rallying around 15% in US pre-market trading today. Jump was triggered by media reports saying...
DE30 falls below the 38.2% Fibo retracement GfK Consumer sentiment worsened in September The last trading session this...
Market looks to be in a wait-and-see mode ahead of a speech from the Fed Chair at Jackson Hole Symposium today. Powell will speak at 3:00 pm BST and the...
Speech from Fed Chair Powell is a main event of the day. Jerome Powell will deliver opening remarks during Jackson Hole Symposium, today at 3:00 pm BST....
European indices set for more or less flat opening Powell to speak at Jackson Hole symposium today Core PCE inflation data for July...
US indices had a solid session yesterday with all major Wall Street benchmarks booking significant gains. S&P 500 gained 1.41%, Dow Jones moved...
On Thursday, we saw slightly better sentiment in the stock market, the main indices from the Old Continent ended the session higher, nevertheless,...
Further revelations of energy blackmail by Russia are beginning to prompt more countries to diversify their energy sources and return to nuclear power....
US, EIA natural gas storage. Actual: 60 bcf. Expected: 54 bcf. Previous: 18 bcf
The US stock market starts today's trading slightly higher A series of data from the US economy Today's trading session...
US, annualized GDP report for Q2 2022 (revision). Actual: -0.6% First release: -0.9% US, jobless claims. Actual: 243k. Expected: 254k. Previous:...
It looks almost certain that Europe is heading for the biggest energy crisis in history. European countries made themselves dependent on energy imports...
