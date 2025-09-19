DE30 gains, ECB Minutes without market impact
The DE30 breaks above the retracement of the 38.2% Fibo Medical sector gains, weak sentiment in the real estate sector Today's...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
The German leading index is struggling to initiate a stronger recovery. D1 chart The DE30 is stuck in Tuesday's trading range as the breakouts...
Chinese equity indices, especially HSCEI (CHNComp), rallied during a session today. Announcement of a new, big round of stimulus can be named as a reason...
European stock markets set for higher opening ECB minutes and US Q2 GDP report revision Jackson Hole agenda to be released tonight Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly higher, snapping a 3-day long downward streak. S&P 500 gained 0.29%, Dow Jones moved 0.18%...
The dollar maintains its position, today the USD strengthened most strongly against the NZD, where the movement in the evening hours reaches almost...
DE30 We will start today's analysis with the German stock index. DE30 has come under selling pressure in recent days by which an important...
President Biden is expected to announce today details of a program to cancel up to $10,000 in student loans for millions of Americans who earn no...
The US has rejected all additional conditions requested by Iran. Moreover, the U.S. demands the lifting of all restrictions on international inspections...
Iran's Foreign Minister has announced that the State has received a US response on proposed solutions to the nuclear deal and is now proceeding to...
Advance Auto Parts is a major supplier of automotive replacement parts and components to the US aftermarket. The company reported financial results for...
3:30 pm BST - DOE report on oil inventories. Oil inventories. Actual: -3.28 mb. Expected: -1.5 mb (API: -5.63 mb) Gasoline inventories. Actual:...
3:00 pm BST - US, pending home sales for July. Actual: --1.0% MoM. Expected: -3.9% MoM. Previous: -8.6% MoM
US stock market starts today's trading in mixed mood No increase in US durable goods orders Today's trading session...
1:30 pm BST - US, durable goods orders for July. Headline. Actual: 0% MoM. Expected: 0.5% MoM. Previous: 2.0% MoM Ex-transportation. Actual:...
DE30 close to yesterday's levels Retail and automotive under selling pressure Today's trading on Europe's largest...
The market capitalization of the cryptocurrency market has once again fallen below $1 trillion, and the largest NFT exchange, OpenSea has recently registered...
A recent upward correction on US indices has been halted in mid-August 2022. Taking a look at US small-cap Russell 2000 index (US2000) at a daily interval,...
European stock markets set for slightly lower opening US durable goods orders and housing market data for July DOE report on watch...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower, although scale of declines was nowhere near as big as on Monday. S&P 500 dropped 0.22%, Dow...
