🛢Oil WTI drops nearly 3%
Crude oil has been losing heavily in recent minutes. WTI is retreating from around $90 to $87, giving us about a 3% drop during the day. Brent crude is...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
TTF gas prices in Europe are hitting new records. TTF gas prices for 1-month delivery are rising today to €282/MWH, up nearly €35 from Friday's...
DE30 records declines Bundesbank sees increasing chance of recession The mood on the German stock market deteriorated in the first...
Sentiment around cryptocurrencies deteriorated immediately after markets lost confidence in the 'pivot' on the Fed. Cryptocurrencies are once again...
European stock market indices are trading under pressure at the start of a new week. Major Western European indices are all down over 1%. German DE30 trades...
EURUSD is threatening a drop below parity levels once again. The main currency pair started a new week on a weaker footing and is now trading just slightly...
European markets set to open lower Russia signals complete stop to Nord Stream gas flows Fed Chair Powell to speak at Jackson Hole...
Stocks in Asia are trading mixed at the start of a new week - Chinese equities gain following PBoC rate cut while indices from other parts of Asia-Pacific...
In European markets, market sentiment deteriorated. The German DE30 lost 1.12%, the French FRA 40 slipped 0.94%. Friday's session...
Stock markets moved lower this week in a post-FOMC risk-off move. Fed will remain in the spotlight next week with the Jackson Hole symposium...
For technical reasons, gas flow through Nord Stream will be halted from August 31 to October 2, Gazprom said. The turbine in question is the Portovaya compressor...
The Earth's climate is undergoing constant, dynamic changes that affect global production and industry. Human impact on the Earth's environment...
U.S. stock market starts today's trading with declines Market estimates the size of the next rate hike 10-year Treasury...
Apple's share price has performed better since the beginning of the year against US indices and competitors in the form of Silicon Valley giants Amazon,...
Canadian retail sales in June came in at 1.1% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m and the previous reading of 2.2% m/m. Core inflation came in at 0.8%...
Existing home sales in the US declined 5.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.81 million in July, the lowest since June of 2020 and below market...
DE30 records declines Significant rise in PPI inflation in Germany Real estate, banks and automotive among the biggest losers of...
Silver is experiencing a massive sell-off today and loses nearly 1.5%, as does oil and iron ore. On the other hand, copper is gaining today. Interestingly,...
Today, Bitcoin slipped to levels below $22,000 after several days of consolidation. Also under selling pressure ahead of the weekend is Ethereum, which...
DE30 launched today’s session 0.80% lower after German producer prices in July saw record increases year-on-year and month-on-month amid soaring...
