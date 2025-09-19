Economic calendar: Light calendar to end the week
• European indices set for lower opening • UK retail sales with unexpected monthly increase in July • Retail sales from Canada Futures...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 jumped 0.23%, Dow Jones moved 0.06% higher while Nasdaq surged 0.21%. Russell 2000 added...
Good session for the US dollar, EURUSD falls below 1.0100 EUR and GBP almost 1% below the dash against the USD Stock indices from Europe ended...
The quotations of the main currency pair - EURUSD have been in a downward trend for a long time. Looking at the chart on a daily basis, it is possible...
Most investors and stock market enthusiasts remember the famous "short squeeze" on GameStop shares, when a group of individual investors from...
EIA natural gas storage. Actual: 18 bcf. Expected: 34 bcf. Previous: 44 bcfNATGAS prices rose after a reading of US inventory data. Nevertheless, the scale...
3:00 pm BST - US, existing home sales for July. Actual: 4.81 mln. Expected: 4.89 mln. Previous: 5.12 mln
US stock market starts today's trading flat The market estimates the size of the next rate hike 10-year Treasury yields fall...
The German leading index is trying to stabilize on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 slipped below the 9-day moving average during yesterday's...
Revision of Eurozone inflation data unchanged Federal government wants to cut VAT rate for gas Market sentiment improved...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits dropped to 0.250 million in the week ended August 13, compared to 0.262 million reported...
Crude oil fell this week to the lowest levels since mid-February. Price fell around 30.0% from March high, when the market was concerned that Russia may...
When could there be a potential reversal of negative sentiment in global gaming? What could be the "first swallow" that will once again announce...
The Central Bank of Turkey unexpectedly lowered its interest rate by 100 bp to 13% today, while investors expected rates to remain steady at 14%, and signaled...
The AUDUSD pair fell to its lowest levels in over a week, after mixed data from the labour market caused uncertainty regarding the path of further interest...
European stock markets set for a lower opening Speeches from Fed members US jobless claims and Philly Fed data Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower despite dovish FOMC minutes. S&P 500 fell 0.72%, Dow Jones moved 0.50% lower while Nasdaq lost...
Minutes were perceived as slightly dovish, due to the lack of a clear major hawkish message The Fed sees the need to tighten all the time, but at...
The decision to hike 75 bps in July was unanimous Lower commodity prices need not negatively affect inflation Most of the tightening effect...
OIL.WTI Today's analysis will start with the oil market. Looking at the chart of OIL.WTI, we can see a potential broad ABC simple correction pattern....
