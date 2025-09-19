US500 drops 1% ahead of FOMC minutes
US500 (S&P 500 fut) loses about 1% ahead of tonight's important event. At 7:00 pm BST the minutes of the July meeting will be published, where...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
DOE report on US oil inventories. • Oil inventories. Actual: -7,056 mb Expected: -0.275 mb (API: -0.45 mb) • Gasoline inventories. Actual: -4.642...
U.S. stock market starts today's trading lower Expectations for Fed Minutes Target (TGT.US) with sharp drop in profits 10-year...
US retail sales data for July was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be mixed and caused some moves on the markets. Highlights...
Mood in Europe worsened Investors await Fed Minutes Eurozone inflation revised slightly downward Updates from Uniper...
Cineworld (CINE.UK) shares are down 50% today after a UK movie theater operator warned that lackluster trading is prompting potential financing decisions...
The largest cryptocurrency is clearly struggling to consistently overcome the $24,500 barrier. Sellers are pulling Bitcoin south towards $23,000 where...
The British pound strengthened on Wednesday after UK consumer price inflation surged to 10.1% in July, its highest since February 1982, up from an annual...
The NZDUSD pair rose during Asian session after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised its policy rate by 50 bps to 3% in a widely expected and reiterated...
• European stock markets set for a lower opening • FOMC minutes in the spotlight today • Retail sales from the US at 1:30 pm...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 rose 0.19%, Dow Jones moved 0.71% higher while Nasdaq fell 0.19%. Russell 2000 dropped...
Stock exchanges on the Old Continent ended today's trading above the dash. Germany's DAX gained 0.68%, while France's CAC 40 jumped 0.34%. The...
The GDPNow model last quarter went to great lengths to suggest the possibility of entering a technical recession. This has become a reality, although no...
The Wall Street Journal reports that Germany is likely to keep the country's last 3 nuclear power plants operating. Previously, plans called for these...
In the last hour we have seen a strong pullback on oil. The reason is Iran, as we mentioned earlier in the Commodity wrap. Of course, the key issue is...
WalMart showed a successful financial report, which translated into an increase in the company's shares and a broader rebound among US retailers. Shares...
Nasdaq loses at the start of today's session Industrial production data supports a larger rate hike News from U.S. companies Today's...
2:15 pm BST - US, industrial production for July. Actual: 0.6% MoM. Expected: 0.3% MoM. Previous: -0.2% MoM Capacity Utilization Rate: Actual:...
Canada’s annual inflation fell to 7.60 %YoY in July from the 39-year high of 8.1% in June, in line with market expectations. Prices decelerated...
1:30 pm BST - US housing market data for July. Building permits. Actual: 1,67 million. Expected: 1.63 million. Previous: 1.7 million Housing...
