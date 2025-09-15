Economic Calendar: Durable Goods Orders and US CB Confidence
Futures are flat ahead of European spot trading Gold resumes declines, suggesting uncertainty is easing after Trump's decision to halt tariff...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Markets in the Asia-Pacific zone are gaining during Tuesday's session after yesterday, during somewhat limited trading due to a holiday in the US...
The US stock exchange was closed today due to Memorial Day. Trading was also closed on the UK stock exchange due to the spring Bank Holiday. Donald...
The initial reaction to the cut in the US debt rating by Moody’s was surprisingly small, but the following days brought a noticeable weakening of...
The German DAX index recorded a strong rebound on Monday, rising by around 1.6% to break through the 24,000-point level on both the cash index and the...
Bitcoin's prices exceeded January's peaks last week, which, according to the classic assumptions of technical analysis, confirms the continuation...
European automaker shares surged after US President Donald Trump extended his deadline for imposing 50% tariffs on EU goods to July 9 Airbus...
The previous week was marked by fiscal turmoil in the U.S., which sowed uncertainty about the financial stability of the world’s largest economy....
Following Donald Trump’s move on Friday, trade negotiations between the EU and the U.S. will remain the key focus for markets in the coming hours. Overnight,...
Wall Street closed Friday with moderate declines after Donald Trump threatened the EU with aggressive 50% tariffs for “negotiating in bad faith”...
U.S. stock indices pulled back today following Donald Trump's announcement of a proposed 50% tariff on the European Union, set to take effect as...
The initial market reaction to Trump's suggestion of imposing a 50% tariff on EU products caused investors to shift towards a risk-off strategy, leading...
Remarks from Federal Reserve Members Schmid (Fed): “When making decisions on monetary policy, the Fed must carefully assess how much...
Stock market sentiment reflects investor caution, despite Wall Street’s attempt to stop the decline after the US stock market open. Wall...
Stock market gains have come to an end as we head into a long weekend. President Trump has proposed a 50% tariff on all imports from the European Union...
Retail sales from Canada (in April) came in at 0.8% MoM vs 0.7% exp. and -0.4% previously Core retail sales dropped -0.7% vs -0.1% exp. and 0.5%...
New Home Sales in the U.S.: Actual: 743K Forecast: 693K Previous: 670K (revised from 680K) In response to the data, we are seeing a move...
The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is rising nearly 9% today as investors react with fear to Donald Trump’s warning. The former president first suggested...
Trump criticized the European Union on his Truth Social profile and also recommended imposing 50% tariffs on EU countries from June 1, 2025. In response...
Apple (AAPL.US) shares lose more than 3% ahead of the Wall Street open, as Donald Trump warned the company will 'eat' the 25% tariff if finally...
