Cryptocurrencies losses before weekend. Ethereum 2.0 with faster date
Crptocurrencies erased some of the euphoric gains amid a mixed end to the US cash session. U.S. indices traded without spectacular price swings today,...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
DE30 is testing major resistance zone European stocks edge higher Bayer (BAYN.DE) received favorable ruling against BASF (BAS.DE) Upbeat sentiment...
The British pound strengthened against the Euro on Friday as investors digested the latest GDP data. The UK economy shrank 0.1% in Q2 and 0.6% in June...
European markets set for higher opening Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index WASDE report Futures markets point to a higher opening for...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 fell 0.07%, Dow Jones rose 0.08% while Nasdaq lost 0.58%. Russell 2000 added 0.31% Similar...
US PPI inflation fell to 9.8% in July from 11.3%, stronger than expectations near 10.4%. Core PPI inflation also fell to 7.6%, compared to 8.2% previously...
The US indices started today's session with gains, but the initiative was quickly taken by supply, resulting in a clear pullback. Nevertheless, given...
The Ethereum cryptocurrency is increasing its dominance against Bitcoin and has rebounded from its price bottom by more than 100%, compared to Bitcoin's...
When could there be a potential reversal of negative sentiment toward gaming, both domestically and globally? Will the "wind of change come from the...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.262 million in the week ended August 6, compared to 0.260 million reported in...
DE30 struggles to break above 13790 pts level Daimler Truck (DTG.US) expects strong demand in 2023 despite recession fears Siemens' (SIE.DE)...
Disney (DIS.US) stock jumped over 8.0% before the opening bell after the entertainment giant posted better than expected quarterly results partially...
German benchmark index so far unable to build on yesterday's strong gains. D1 chart The DE30 is trading in the red at midday today after the...
The dollar index fell below 105.0 on Thursday after sliding 1% in the previous session, as investors try to assess softer-than-expected US inflation report...
European stock market set for higher opening US PPI inflation report for July Earnings report from Rivian (RIVN.US) Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 jumped 2.13%, Dow Jones moved 1.63% higher while Nasdaq surged 2.89%. Russell 2000 added...
US CPI inflation fell to 8.5% in July from 9.1%, stronger than expectations. The key factor in the inflation report, however, is that core inflation...
Lower-than-expected inflation in the U.S. caused the dollar to sell off today. However, it appears that this may not change the stance from the Fed. Evans...
3:30 pm BST - US, DOE report on oil inventories. Oil inventories. Actual: +5,457 mb, Expected: +0.073 mb (API: +2.15 mb) Gasoline inventories....
Indices gain dynamically after CPI inflation reading Today's report reduces expectations for a big hike at the September meeting Twitter...
