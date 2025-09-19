BREAKING: USD weakens after CPI inflation report
The widely watched US CPI inflation for July has just been released and showed that price growth eased slightly, however inflationary pressures on...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Investors' attention today turns to inflation readings from the world's largest economies. The publication with the greatest market significance...
DE30 bounced off local support E.ON SE (EOAN.DE) cuts value of Nord Stream 1 stake Tui AG NA (TUI.DE) gains despite weak quarterly results Major...
Documents from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that Musk made sales of Tesla shares between August 5 and 9. The total number...
Warren Buffett's well-known 'investment vehicle', the Berkshire Hathaway fund has had a 'rough' quarter, with the fund's share...
During today's session, investors will focus on US inflation data, which will be released at 1:30 pm BST. Economists assume that CPI inflation will...
European indices set for lower opening US CPI expected to ease slightly DOE report on US oil inventories Futures markets point to a lower...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.42%, Dow Jones moved 0.18% lower while Nasdaq fell 1.19%. Russell 2000 plunged...
Stock indices in Europe ended today's session lower, with the DAX losing 1.12% and the CAC40 losing 0.4%. In the currency market, the...
EIA's STEO report for August shows us that U.S. oil production in 2023 may be higher than previously expected. Previously, an increase of 800,000 brk/d...
The British pound is losing ground to its feet, plus we are seeing a stronger dollar. Such a mix causes even deeper declines on the GBPUSD pair. In the...
Today's session is marked by steep declines in the Nasdaq Index (US100), which is awaiting tomorrow's US CPI inflation reading. There was an upward...
Ethereum is positioning itself for a September transition to a deflationary version 2.0, which is expected to ultimately consume up to 99.5% less energy...
Technology companies are losing at the start of today's session 10-year Treasury yields are up 1.4% ahead of tomorrow's CPI reading Huge...
Oil: Goldman Sachs points out that the scenario of significantly higher oil prices still lingers GS points out that low prices are the...
DE30 drops on inflation risks Updates from Continental AG (CON.DE) and Fraport (FRA.DE) Market sentiment deteriorated on European...
Shares of vaccine maker Novavax are trading more than 30% lower in pre-session trading. The company lowered forecasts and reported a quarterly report below...
The RIA agency said that Transneft has stopped exporting crude oil to Central European countries via the Druzhba branch of the oil pipeline that runs through...
MicroStrategy (MSTR.US) has gone big on Bitcoin and there is no going back as most of the company's value is in the Bitcoin it owns. Introduction While...
The Hungarian Central Statistical Office indicated that inflation in July rose to 13.7% YoY. from 11.7% in June and topped analysts' expectations of...
