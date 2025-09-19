BlackRock's CEO sold a substantial stake in the business
Laurence Fink, CEO of the world's largest investment fund BlackRock, sold a large block of shares on August 5, which raises concerns about the future...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Late tonight, the API report on oil inventories will be released, which may have an impact on the black gold prices. From the technical point of view,...
European indices set for lower opening API report on oil inventories Earnings reports from Coinbase, Plug Power European index futures point...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.12%, Dow Jones moved 0.09% lower while Nasdaq fell 0.10%. Russell 2000 jumped...
European benchmarks ended today's trading higher; the DAX gained 0.84%, the CAC 40 rose 0.8%, and the WIG20 climbed 2.64% higher. The...
Today's session is relatively calm on the forex market. The main pair continues to be range-traded and below Fibonacci levels marked by 61.8%. However,...
Shares of Gamestop (GME.US) and AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) today rebounded from the recent period of 'slow' trading, while Bed Bath Beyond (BBBY.US)...
Silver is currently testing a very important area. This is the 50-day moving average and the range of the largest correction in the trend. Silver...
U.S. indices start today's session with moderate gains 10-year Treasury yields fall Updates from companies: Palantir...
DE30 records gains Sentix sentiment below consensus Updates from Porsche (PAH3.DE) and Siemens Energy (ENR.DE)/Siemens Gamesa...
Today we are seeing a dynamic rebound in the digital asset sector. Bitcoin, which is trying to get back above $24,000, will also be followed by Ethereum,...
The Chinese CHNComp index remains under pressure on Monday despite the fact that recent trade data from the world's second biggest economy released...
European markets set to open slightly higher Sentix Investor Confidence for August Earnings reports from BioNTech and Novavax European index...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded higher today. Nikkei gained 0.28%, S&P/ASX 200 added 0.1% while Kospi moved 0.05% higher. Indices from China traded...
Data from the US labour market was the key event of the day. NFP report surprised positively, the number of jobs significantly exceeded market expectations...
Beyond Meat (BYND.US) stock managed to erase heavy pre-market losses and is currently trading nearly 22.0% higher despite the fact that producers of plant-based...
Following the release of the US NFP report, markets are turning their attention to another piece of crucial US data - CPI report for July. Price growth...
The US economy added 528K jobs in July, more than double market estimates of 250K and above an upwardly revised 398K in June. The biggest job gains...
Immersion is a technology company listed on the NASDAQ index for more than 20 years, whose domain is still niche haptic technology. The company has more...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower NFP well above expectations AMC Entertainment plans to pay special dividend Amazon acquires...
