BREAKING: USD strengthens after upbeat NFP data
Highly anticipated NFP report was released at 1:30 pm BST and showed the US economy unexpectedly added 528 k jobs in July, compared to a 372k increase...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Yesterday Virgin Galactic, a company intending to provide services in the sub-orbital space tourism sector, presented its report for the second quarter...
DE30 muted ahead of NFP report Industrial production data surprises positively Deutsche Post (DPW.DE) publishes Q2 results Market...
Reports from the US jobs market are crucial for investors not only in the United States but also worldwide as they tend to have an impact on USD, equity...
The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum has rebounded from support near $1560, and sentiment around cryptocurrencies is improving ahead of the upcoming...
As the first Friday of a new month has come, it is time for the release of jobs data from the United States (1:30 pm BST). NFP report for July is a key...
European indices set for flat opening Jobs reports from the United States and Canada Industrial production data from Europe Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's session slightly lower. However, tech stocks managed to gain. S&P 500 dropped 0.08%, Dow Jones moved 0.26%...
Oil prices extended yesterday’s declines and are approaching the mid-July lows. WTI oil fell below $ 88 and Brent below $ 94 This downward...
The European Central Bank does not meet until September, as do most central banks around the world. Therefore, we still have the entire month of August...
Kohl's Corp. (KSS.US) stock fell over 3.0% after Cowen downgraded the department store retail chain to market perform from outperform saying...
Weekly jobless claims in the US increased by 6k to 260k the week that ended July 30th, slightly beating market estimates of 259k, with notable decreases...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas unexpectedly increased by 41 billion cubic feet for the week...
Coinbase (COIN.US) shares are rising more than 20% during today's session, after the cryptocurrency exchange announced its partnership with the largest...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US weekly jobless claims slightly above expectations Eli Lilly (LLY.US) tumbles...
Cryptocurrencies are still struggling to maintain their upward trend: Bitcoin has settled back below $23,000, Ethereum is still trading above $1,600....
The results of Meta Platforms (aka Facebook) did not meet analysts' expectations. In previous years, the company recorded a steady increase in revenues,...
DE30 breaks above resistance of 13,680 points German industrial orders data Updates from: Lufthansa (LHA.DE), Merck (MRK.DE)...
Today after the trading session, space tourism company Virgin Galactic will report its financial results for the second quarter of the year. Will the company,...
Before the market opened, the Chinese conglomerate Alibaba presented its financial results. The results exceeded analysts' expectations, with Alibaba's...
