BREAKING: GBP plunges as BoE sees UK recession in Q4
The Bank of England announced a monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm BST. Bank delivered a 50 basis point rate hike - in-line with market and economists'...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
The German benchmark index extends weekly gains by more than 150 points on Thursday. D1 chart With today's rise, the DE30 breaks through resistance...
Monetary policy decision from the Bank of England at 12:00 pm BST is a key macro event of the day. The UK central bank is expected to deliver a 50 basis...
European indices set for a higher opening Bank of England expects to deliver 50 basis point rate hike Earnings reports from Lyft,...
After a brief pause, US indices resumed an upward move yesterday. S&P 500 gained 1.56%, Dow Jones added 1.29% while Nasdaq surged 2.59%. Russell...
European indices erased early losses and finished today's session around 8-weeks highs, with Dax up 1.03% led by gains in tech stocks. European...
Moderna (MRNA.US) stock rose over 15.0% during today's session after the vaccine maker posted upbeat quarterly results mainly thanks to high sales...
The ISM Services PMI unexpectedly jumped to 56.7 in July, from 55.3 in June and topping analysts’ estimates of 53.5. Faster increases were seen for...
Publication of both reports from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Both crude and gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly...
The ISM Services PMI for the US jumped to 56.7 in July from 55.3 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of 53.5. Prices...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher PayPal (PYPL.US) surges on upbeat quarterly results Robinhood (HOOD.US) plans to lay off more...
As previously announced, OPEC + will continue its cooperation and slightly increases the production target in September, namely by 100 thousand. barrels...
DE30 posts modest gains The situation on the Rhine River is getting worse Updates from: Commerzbank (CBK.DE), BMW (BMW.DE) and Siemens...
OPEC+ will decide on the fate of the "output cut" agreement during its meeting this week (August 3-4, 2022). Current output levels (for August)...
PayPal (PYPL.US) stock jumped 13.0% in premarket after the financial services company posted better than expected second quarter results. Also news that...
GBPUSD Let's start today's analysis with the technical situation on the GBPUSD chart. Volatility in the GBP market is expected to pick up tomorrow...
Chinese stock markets have been trading lower for almost a year and a half now. CHNComp index has dropped 45% off its February 2021 peak and recent price...
European indices set for flat opening ISM services reading, DOE report on oil inventories Taiwan situation remains on watch Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower after a volatile session. S&P 500 dropped 0.67%, Dow Jones moved 1.23% lower and Nasdaq dipped...
Major European bourses finished today's session only slightly lower, with DAX 30 losing 0.23% as Pelosi visit in Taiwan failed to trigger large...
