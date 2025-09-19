Chip stocks from Taiwan fall amid geopolitical tensions
Semiconductors stocks took a hit on Tuesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan sparked fresh tensions between Washington and Beijing....
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
The number of job openings in the US fell by 605,000 from a month earlier to 10.7 million in June, the lowest in nine months, while analysts expected a...
US indices erased some of the early losses after Nancy Pelosi's plane safely landed in Tajpej. While risky assets are gaining steam, VIX index, which...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Pelosi visit to Taiwan raises US- China tensions Caterpillar (CAT.US) posted disappointing quarterly...
The aircraft belonging to the US Armed Forces "SPAR19" is currently flying from Malaysia and is theoretically headed towards Taiwan. It is not...
Oil Oil demand sits at 96% of 2019 levels according to JODI data JODI and IEF data hints that demand for fuels (in 40 countries with highest...
Uber (UBER.US) stock rose over 10.0% in premarket after the world's largest ride-sharing company reported better than expected Q2 revenue figures,...
DE30 weakens after false breakout above 13,450 points barrier Investor attention focused on Taiwan Siemens Energy (ENR.DE) under...
Shares of Pinterest (PINS.US), US social media company, are trading around 20% higher in premarket today. Stock reported Q2 2022 earnings yesterday after...
The Australian dollar is the worst performing G10 currency today, dropping 1.3% against the US dollar and 2% against the Japanese yen. Prime reason behind...
European markets set for lower opening US-China relations on watch as Pelosi visits Taiwan Earnings reports from Caterpillar, PayPal...
US indices snapped a 3-day long streak and finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 moved 0.28% lower, Dow Jones dropped 0.14% and Nasdaq...
European indices finished the first trading session of August mostly lower dragged by energy and real estate companies coupled with weak economic data. Final...
Target (TGT.US) stock jumped over 2.0% during today's session after Wells Fargo upgraded the retailer to overweight from equal weight with a price...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 52.8 in July from 53 in the previous, topping analysts’ estimates of 52. New order rates continue to move lower...
Oil price took a hit on Monday after PMIs for China and Europe showed weakness in factory activity as Covid-19 flare-ups and a weakening global outlook...
The beginning of this week (and the new month) is being marked by USD weakness against the major currencies. However, the EUR/USD pair continues to struggle...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 52.8 in June from 53.0 in the previous month, above analysts’ expectations of 52.0. Prices...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US ISM manufacturing index for July Boeing (BA.US) could resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner...
DE30 breaks above the 13,450-point barrier Weak German retail sales data Covestro (1COV.DE) and Varta (VAR1.DE) lower the outlook...
