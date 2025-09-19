Top stock reports to watch this week (01.08.2022)
Previous week was the busiest one of the ongoing Wall Street earnings season in terms of big name companies. However, it does not mean that the earnings...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Previous week was the busiest one of the ongoing Wall Street earnings season in terms of big name companies. However, it does not mean that the earnings...
The cryptocurrency sector has been gaining over the past week amid a positive atmosphere on stock market indices. However, the market still can't be...
Japanese yen is regaining its shine as of late. While attention is mostly centered on USDJPY, which has pulled back from a high of around 144.00 to almost...
European stock markets set for lower opening US ISM manufacturing index for July Earnings reports from Activision Blizzard and Pinterest European...
The first Asian session of a new week (and a new month) was an upbeat one. Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5% while indices from China traded...
European indices ended weekly trading in a bullish mood. The DE30 gained 1.52%, the FRA40 rose 1.72% and the UK 100 finished 1.06% higher. Sentiment...
Roku (ROKU.US) dropped over 25.0% on Friday after the streaming service hub posted a wider-than-expected second quarter loss and issued weak financial...
The core PCE Price Index inflation, which is Fed preferred inflation measure, accelerated to 4.8% in June from 4.7% in the prior month, above market expectations...
The Federal Reserve delivered a 75 basis point rate hike this week, in-line with market expectations. However, the decision came before the US GDP report...
Looking at the EURGBP chart at the D1 interval, one can notice that the pair is testing the neckline for a wide head-to-shoulder pattern, which may support...
Tezos is still among the top 50 cryptocurrencies although it has slipped nearly 90% from its 2021 peak. Developers, however, are still developing blockchain: Tezos...
The current week has been marked by great technological uncertainty from overseas. After very weak results from Snap and a panic sell-off, investors were...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised slightly higher to 51.5 in July from a preliminary of 51.1 and above record...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Core PCE slightly above expectations Apple and Amazon both posted solid quarterly results Intel stock...
The price has almost doubled since the June sell-off, which pushed the token's price below 900 USD. The growth of the cryptocurrency market has been...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy rose 0.6% month-over-month in June, following 0.3% gain in May and above market expectations...
After yesterday's session, major technology companies Google and Amazon delivered second-quarter reports. The results turned out to be better than...
DE30 tries to break above the 13,450-point barrier Slightly weaker GDP data in Germany Good results from Amazon (AMZN.US) support...
European stock markets are extending upward move this morning, following an upbeat session on Wall Street. While the German GDP report for Q2 2022 missed...
GDP reports from major European economies were key points in today's economic calendar. French and Spanish data released at 6:30 am and 8:00 am BST,...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator