Economic calendar: German GDP report, earnings from US oil majors
European indices set for higher opening GDP report from euro area, US PCE inflation for June Earnings reports from Chevron and ExxonMobil European...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher in spite of a miss in US GDP growth for Q2 2022. S&P 500 added 1.21%, Dow Jones gained 1.03%...
European indices finished today's volatile session mostly higher, with Dax up 0.88% as annual inflation rate in Germany eased in July, albeit by...
Shares of several solar companies rose sharply on Thursday after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin agreed to support a bill that would grant a variety of clean...
Despite the hawkish tone of yesterday’s Fed's decision, the market saw some signs that the pace of interest rate hikes may be reduced....
The US economy unexpectedly contracted an annualized 0.9% in the second quarter, mainly dragged by inventories and business investment. It was the second...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas increased only by 15 billion cubic feet for the week ended...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US GDP contracts for the second time Apple and Amazon to report after market close Meta...
Cryptocurrencies traded higher today, fuel for the industry's gains added by the major indices rising during yesterday's Fed conference. Will digital...
Meta Platforms (META.US) - commentary on results Meta Platforms' results came in well below analysts' expectations, with the company reporting...
The US economy contracted by an annualized -0.9% in the second quarter, following a 1.6 % contraction in the previous three-month period, well...
Annual inflation rate in Germany fell to 7.5% YoY in July, from 7.6% YoY in previous month and above market estimates of 7.4%. On a monthly...
The German benchmark index needs a new impulse. D1 chart The DE30 has been treading water for almost a week now - is the seventh change of direction...
DE30 muted ahead of German inflation reading and U.S. GDP Inflation reading at 13:00 BST Volkswagen (VOW1.DE) surprises with...
FOMC decision yesterday was a key event of the week and now attention shifts to the second most important release of the week - US GDP report for Q2 2022....
European indices are set for a slightly opening US GDP report expected to show expansion Apple and Amazon are highlights in today's...
US indices finished trading significantly higher following the Fed decision. S&P 500 jumped 2.62%, Dow Jones gained 1.37% and Nasdaq rallied...
European stock market indices finished today's trading higher. Among outperformers one could find Dutch AEX (+1%) or Italian FTSE MIB (+1.5%)....
FOMC delivered a 75 basis point rate hike, putting the Federal Fed Funds rate in the 2.25-2.50% range. This was the second 75 basis point rate hike in...
The Federal Reserve delivered a second 75 basis point rate hike in a row. Decision was in-line with expectations and therefore did not result in any major...
