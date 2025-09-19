BREAKING: USD dips after 75 basis point Fed rate hike
The Federal Reserve announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 7:00 pm BST. Decision was not a surprise - the US central bank delivered a 75...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Today's FOMC monetary policy decision may be a key for the future outlook of S&P 500 (US500) as well as other equity indices. Equity markets try...
Spotify (SPOT.US) released an earnings report for the second quarter of 2022 today ahead of the Wall Street session open. Release was viewed positively...
A weekly report from the US Department of Energy on oil inventories was released today at 3:30 pm BST. Release largely confirmed what was hinted yesterday...
US indices launched today's session higher Dow Jones remains close to upper limit of downward channel PayPal gains as activist...
The current week is full of the publication of interim results of the world's largest technology giants. Will the so-called AAA companies (Alphabet,...
The FOMC will announce a monetary policy decision today in the evening at 7:00 pm BST. A hawkish surprise by a traditionally-dovish ECB showed that central...
New orders for US manufactured durable goods unexpectedly rose to 1.9% month-over-month in June, extending gainsfrom upwardly revised 0.8% increase...
DE30 mixed ahead of FOMC decision GfK sentiment worsens! Mercedes-Benz (MBG.DE) and Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) update forecasts for 2022 Market...
Bitcoin has halted declines below $20,700, the cryptocurrency sector is attempting to return to growth with a breath of improved sentiment on stock market...
Today we can observe some dollar weakness as investors geared up for a US Federal Reserve decision which will be released at 7:00 pm BST. Market expects...
• European indices set for higher opening • Fed rate decision at 7:00 pm BST • Earnings reports from Meta Stock markets in...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 fell 1.15%, Dow Jones dropped 0.71% and Russell 2000 lost 0.70%. Nasdaq was performer,...
European indices finished today's session lower as Gazprom once again reduced gas exports through the Nord Stream pipeline due to maintenance, prompting...
Shopify (SHOP.US) shares fell more than 16.0% during today's session after the Canadian e-commerce company announced plans to lay off approximately...
Microsoft (MSFT.US) will report results for Q4 today after the closing bell. Similar to other big tech companies, Microsoft stock took a hit in recent...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 95.7 in July, from the previous month's 98.7 and below market expectations...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Walmart (WMT.US) cut its financial outlook Earnings reports from Microsoft (MSFT.US), Alphabet...
World gas prices continue to rise dramatically today. The prices of European gas, TTF, are rising by over 10%, and NATGAS by nearly 9.0%. The situation...
DE30 approaches 13,000 points level Gas crisis spoils mood on German trading floor Lufthansa suspends flights due to strikes Market...
