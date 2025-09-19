WalMart drops 10% in pre-market. Retailers have problem?
WalMart has lowered profit expectations pointing to rising inflation. WalMart, which has been among the top retailers in the US for decades, can be regarded...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Oil: Crude oil is breaking out of the downside sequence. The nearest key target for WTI bulls is located around USD 101 per barrel Some...
The recession, although still timidly, is beginning to knock louder and louder at Wall Street's gates. More high-profile growth companies are beginning...
Cryptocurrencies are the worst performing asset class today. Steep drops can be spotted across the digital assets market with bing names like Bitcoin or...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) will report earnings for Q2 2022 today after the close of the Wall Street session. Company has recently performed a 20-for-1 stock...
European markets set for lower opening Conference Board consumer confidence, API report on oil inventories Earnings reports from...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.13%, Dow Jones moved 0.28% higher and Russell 2000 added 0.60%. Nasdaq...
European indices struggled for momentum during today's session while DAX finished 0.33% lower after Gazprom announced that from Wednesday will reduce...
During the first trading session of the new week, the US dollar appreciates around 0.5% against the Swiss franc. Nevertheless, when looking at the chart...
Newmont Corp (NEM.US) stock fell over 10% on Monday after the gold miner lifted its annual cost estimates and posted weak Q2 profit caused by lower...
Today's session has been relatively quiet in the forex market, with the EUR/USD pair remains in the range. 4-hour time frame chart. On the 4-hour...
NATGAS price rose sharply following the news that Russian giant Gazprom said it was halting another Siemens turbine and from Wednesday plans to reduce...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Interesting week ahead with FOMC decision and megacap earnings Snap (SNAP.US) stock downgraded...
Swiss bank Julius Baer (BAER.CH) started today's trading session with a sizable downward gap, triggered by weak results for the first half of...
Wall Street earnings season is in full swing and the most interesting day week has just begun. Traders will be offered earnings reports from some of the...
Russian gas flows to Germany to a very limited extent Gazprom informs that after the installation of the "famous" turbine, the gas will...
DE30 gains at start of week Disturbing Ifo data Jefferies positive on Merck KGaA shares (MRK.DE) Market...
Cryptocurrencies failed to maintain bullish momentum over the weekend, which raises concerns around how they will fare later in the week. Are digital assets...
US indices performed well last week and managed to extend the recovery move. A new week began in rather downbeat moods but those started to improve after...
European markets set to open lower German IFO index Interesting week ahead with FOMC decision and Q2 GDP reports European...
