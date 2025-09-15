BREAKING: Apple shares dump 3% on Trump 25% tariff warning 📉
Apple (AAPL.US) shares lose more than 3% ahead of the Wall Street open, as Donald Trump warned the company will 'eat' the 25% tariff if finally...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Gold (GOLD) is gaining over 1% today, climbing above $3,300 per ounce and testing a key technical level. This level corresponds to the upper boundary of...
Bayer shares gained ground after the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended a label extension...
The US dollar weakened against the Japanese yen, with USD/JPY down 0.5% to 143.45 as Japan's core inflation surged to 3.5% in April - its fastest annual...
07:00 BST - UK Retail Sales for April UK Retail Sales (YoY) (Apr): Actual 5% vs Forecast 4.5% vs Previous 2.6% UK Retail Sales (MoM) (Apr):...
Today's economic calendar features key growth and consumption data from major economies, with UK retail sales showing resilience and German GDP providing...
Asian markets gain as Treasury yields retreat, though U.S. fiscal concerns persist. Most regional indices rose Friday despite a volatile week centered...
US500 remained little changed while US100 gained 0.4% and US30 stayed flat as technology stocks led a modest recovery from Wednesday's selloff...
Snowflake shares jumped 11.5% to $199.6 on Thursday following the cloud data company's impressive first-quarter earnings that demonstrated resilient...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual 120B (Forecast 119B, Previous 110B)
United States - PMI Data for May: US S&P Global Manufacturing: 52.3 (est 49.9; prev 50.2) Services PMI: 52.3 (est...
Snowflake shares surged following the cloud data company's first-ever $1 billion revenue quarter AT&T announced a $5.75 billion all-cash...
13:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for April: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 227K vs forecast 230K; previous 229K; Continuing...
Overall market situation: Sentiment in the European stock market is weakening once again. The German DAX is currently losing 0.95% in the cash market,...
EURUSD gains after ECB minutes were released amid historic market turmoil following Trump's April 2nd tariff bombshell. The April 16-17 meeting reveals...
The U.S. debt market just had one of its worst sessions this year, and weak demand at yesterday’s bond auction intensified the trend of selling off...
09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data for May: S&P Global Composite PMI: actual 49.4; forecast 49.3; previous 48.5; S&P...
09:00 AM BST, Germany - business sentiment data for May: Ifo Business Climate Index: actual 87.5; forecast 87.4; previous 86.9; Business...
08:15 AM GMT, France - PMI Data for May: HCOB France Composite PMI: actual 48.0; forecast 48.0; previous 47.8; HCOB France Services PMI:...
Today’s session will be dominated by preliminary PMI readings for May. These indicators will be closely watched by investors for new trends in service...
