Morning wrap (25.07.2022)
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped 0.8%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.1% lower and indices from China...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped 0.8%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.1% lower and indices from China...
European indices finished today's session slightly higher after a rocky start, with the DAX ending almost flat. For the week, the German index rose...
Micron Technology (MU.US) stock dropped more than 4% on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered memory chip provider rating to underweight from equal-weight...
Following Thursday's weak readings of weekly jobless claims and Philly Fed index, today even more disturbing data from the US economy were published. The...
The ECB meeting delivered a surprise 50 basis point rate hike and now markets will look for Fed's move. The US central bank will announce a rate decision...
EURUSD experienced increased volatility during yesterday's session after an aggressive move from the European Central Bank. Today, however, the dollar...
US Manufacturing PMI decreased to 52.3 in July from 52.7 in June, above forecasts of 52.0, preliminary estimates showed. US Services PMI plunged to...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods Twitter (TWTR.US) Q2 revenue below estimates Verizon (VZ.US) stock plunges amid slower...
American Express shares are gaining nearly 5% before the opening of the US stock market after the release of a successful quarterly report. The company...
Twitter (TWTR.US) reported Q2 results today ahead of the Wall Street session open. Social media company reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.08 while...
Canadian retail sales data for May was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be better than expected but it did not trigger any...
DE30 records moderate gains European markets react to PMI data and Black Sea ports opening Market sentiment improved slightly on...
The Snap stock opened today with a nearly 30% downward gap amid a disappointing Q2 report. Snap has lost more than 65% of its valuation since the beginning...
The cryptocurrency market is struggling to maintain gains. Although Tesla's disclosed bitcoin sale caused a short-lived panic, buyers are trying to...
Gamestop's shares will become cheaper today due to the planned split, i.e. the division of the company's shares: Investors will receive 4...
Oil has been trading higher at the beginning of the European cash session but sentiment changed following release of flash PMI indices for July from French...
Releases of flash PMI indices for July are highlights in today's economic calendar. Two key releases from the euro area - French and German - were...
European indices set for lower opening Flash PMIs for July from Europe and US Earnings from Twitter and American Express Futures...
US indices had another upbeat session yesterday. S&P 500 gained 0.99%, Dow Jones moved 0.51% higher and Nasdaq jumped 1.36%. Russell 2000 added...
European indices finished today’s session in mixed moods, demand seems to be dying out amid higher than expected interest rate increase from ECB...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator