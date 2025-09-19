Carnival stock fell sharply on $1B stock offering
Carnival (CCL.US) shares fell nearly 12.0% on Thursday after the cruise operator announced it was selling an additional $1 billion of stock. The company...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
NATGAS price surged to $8.2 per million British thermal units on Thursday, a level not seen since mid-June 2022 as prospects of rising demand overshadowed...
While last week, thanks to the actions of Elon Musk, Twitter was a company that the entire investment world talked about, yesterday another company directly...
The Internet of Things technology known by the acronym IoT is designed to connect all devices and things, forming a network to optimize production processes,...
The press conference of ECB president Lagarde has just ended and caused some moves on the market. EURUSD pair gave back all the gains it made...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods Jobless claims and Philly Fed disappointed investors Tesla (TSLA.US) stock gains on...
The European Central Bank decided to raise interest rates more than previously announced. This means that the ECB seriously takes into account the problem...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.251 million in the week ended July 16, compared to 0.244 million reported in the previous...
European Central Bank (ECB) has just announced its latest monetary policy decision. ECB lifted interest rate for the first time in eleven years to...
Positive sentiment in the cryptocurrency market has abruptly weakened amid news that Tesla has sold 75% of Bitcoin's reserves, worth nearly $936 million....
The German benchmark index gives up part of the week's gains. D1 chart The DE30 fluctuates between gains and losses on Thursday ahead of the...
DE30 holds above monthly beaten downtrend line Markets await ECB decision Mario Draghi resigns as PM, Gazprom resumes gas supplies Market...
Rate decision from the European Central Bank at 1:15 pm BST is a key event of the day. ECB is expected to deliver the first rate hike in over a decade....
The Bank of Japan left interest rates and other monetary policy settings unchanged during the meeting today. Such a decision was expected by the markets....
Today is the most important day of the week for EUR traders. This is because of 3 factors: End of Nord Stream 1 maintenance Expected resignation...
European stock market set for higher opening ECB rate decision at the top of agenda Italian PM expected to resign Futures...
US indices added to previous gains and finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.59%, Dow Jones moved 0.15% higher and Nasdaq...
European indices erased early gains and finished today's session lower, halting a 3-day gain ahead of tomorrow's highly expected ECB meeting,...
Macau-focused gaming stocks like Las Vegas Sands (LVS.US), Wynn Resorts (WYNN.US) rose more than 3.0% on Wednesday after Reuters reported that China's...
At the beginning of the new week, the EURUSD pair continued its upward correction, but today's session looks a bit different. Despite the initial increases,...
