What to expect from Tesla earnings?
Tesla Inc (TSLA.US) will publish its quarterly results today after market close. Wall Street is concerned that the second quarter of this year may prove...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Publication of both reports from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell unexpectedly while gasoline stockpiles...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Baker Hughes (BKR.US) stock plunges on weak quarterly results Tesla (TSLA.US) to report Q2 2022...
Stock market indexes continue their strong rebound, with the Nasdaq technology index trading at its highest levels in a month. Risk appetite has increased...
Canada’s annual inflation rose to 8.10% YoY in June from 7.7% in May , the highest since January 1983, however below market...
DE30 negates early day gains Indices fall after Lavrov's war comments The drying up of the Rhine River raises concerns...
Yesterday after the close of the box office session, streaming giant Netflix reported its second quarter results. The markets were awaiting them with bated...
European equity markets dipped over 0.5% while US index futures moved 0.3% lower following the latest comments from Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov....
Italy is on the brink of another political crisis. Prime Minister Draghi submitted resignation from the post last week amid lack of support within the...
European indices set for slightly higher opening Canadian CPI inflation, DOE report on oil stockpiles Tesla to report Q2 2022 earnings...
US indices rallied yesterday with all major Wall Street indices gaining over 2%. S&P 500 added 2.76%, Dow Jones moved 2.43% higher and Nasdaq...
European indices closed higher for the third session on Tuesday, with Germany's DAX up nearly 2.7% after two unnamed sources cited by Reuters revealed...
Nord Stream indicates that a small amount of gas has been transferred in order to test the system for leaks. Nord Stream also indicates that it is preparing...
IBM (IBM.US) stock plunges nearly 7.0% on Tuesday despite better than expected quarterly figures as the tech giant lowered its full-year cash forecasts...
Cryptocurrencies rose sharply during today’s session as risk-on sentiment returned to global markets. The total capitalization of the...
The streaming giant Netflix will announce financial results for the second quarter after the close of today's session. Reports for the last two quarters...
According to two unnamed sources cited by Reuters, Gazprom will partially resume gas transfers via Nord Stream 1 on Thursday after the completion of scheduled...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Data from US labour market below expectations Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) stock gains after...
Oil Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia did not result in any announcement of increase in Saudi oil production On the other hand, the United...
Mixed sentiment on the German trading floor The European Commission does not expect Nord Stream 1 to resume operations Today's...
