EDF stock soars amid nationalization plans
EDF(EDF.FR) shares jumped more than 15% on Tuesday after confirmation that the French government will pay €9.7 billion ($9.9 billion) or €12...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
The market often underestimates the volatility in Tesla (TSLA.US) share prices, especially during earnings season. Elon Musk could surprise the market...
Euro is one of the best performing major currencies today. Common currency jumped after media reports surfaced hinting that ECB may move out of negative...
The second largest cryptocurrency Ethereum is doing much better than Bitcoin, which is still struggling to climb above its 200-session weekly average....
Stream of US earnings reports for Q2 2022 is getting more diverse this week and will no longer be dominated by financial institutions as the previous one...
The specter of a looming global recession is taking its toll on the mood of the boards of major companies, which are increasingly signaling internal changes...
European indices set to open lower Revision of euro area CPI inflation for June Earnings reports from Johnson & Johnson, Lockheed...
In spite of upbeat moods seen during the European session, indices from Wall Street finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.84%,...
European indices closed higher today, with DAX up 0.74% as investors continue to weigh recession fears against surging inflation ahead of the...
Goldman Sachs (GS.US) stock rose over 2,5% on Monday after earnings and revenues topped Wall Street projections by a huge margin despite an uncertain macroeconomic...
According to the new calculations of the European Union, if Russia decides to turn off the gas tap for the entire block, it may reduce the EU's GDP...
Europe is currently facing potentially the worst energy crisis in history. There are many factors which led to the current state of affairs, but the key...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Goldman Sachs (GS.US) surges on upbeat quarterly results Coinbase (COIN.US) stock rallies amid...
Bitcoin and Ethereum are rebounding today dragging the market of other, smaller cryptocurrencies with them. With sentiment improving, so-called 'altcoins'...
The British pound is the best performing major currency today as the relief rally continues on rising hopes that the Fed will take a more dovish approach...
New trading week results in gains on European stock markets DE30 breaks out above 13,000 points BASF (BAS.DE) with a "buy"...
Cryptocurrencies continue to rise today. Bitcoin soars above $22,000, and Ethereum continues its rise to near $1,500. The resurgence of digital assets...
Wall Street earnings season for Q2 2022 is on the roll. Major US banks launched an earnings marathon last week and the stream of reports gets more diverse...
Cryptocurrencies are the best performing asset class at the beginning of a new week. Coins extend upward move launched last week and some, like for example...
European markets set for higher opening Earnings from IBM and Goldman Sachs Rate decision from CBRT, PBoC, ECB and BoJ this week! Futures...
