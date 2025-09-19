Morning wrap (18.07.2022)
Stock market indices from Asia-Pacific region traded higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gained 0.5%, S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1% and Kospi...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Stock market indices from Asia-Pacific region traded higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gained 0.5%, S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1% and Kospi...
European indices finished today's session higher, erasing some of the recent losses, with Dax jumping 2.76% led by automakers. On the week, the...
Citigroup's (C.US) results beat analysts' expectations and improve sentiment around the banking and financial sector. The company has definitely...
Pinterest (PINS.US) stock jumped over 15.0% on Friday after the WSJ reported that activist investor Elliot Management has taken a 9% stake in the...
US retail sales above estimates University of Michigan consumer sentiment rebounds from record low US retail sales rose 1% Mom in June, topping...
Risk-off moods dominate on the global financial markets as further acceleration in US inflation threatens even quicker Fed tightening. While we have...
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment for the US rose to 51.10 in July from record low of 50.0 in June, above market forecasts of...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Retail sales above expectations BlackRock (BLK.US) and Wells Fargo (WFC.US) posted disappointing...
Industrial production in the US decreased to -0.2% in June, after downwardly revised 0.0% MoM in May and missing market consensus of a 0.1% MoM advance. Manufacturing...
A company operating in the space tourism industry has given an update on the establishment of a new Delata-class ship factory in Mesa, Arizona: The...
US retail sales data for June was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be better than expected but did not trigger any major...
DE30 struggles to get back above 12,750 points The mood in Europe has improved after the latest round of declines The last trading...
Many investors expected that the visit of the US president to Saudi Arabia could be a breakthrough for the oil market. It turns out, however, that expectations...
Despite yesterday's weak sentiment from the opening of the earnings season on Wall Street, the major indexes showed the relative strength of buyers...
Prices of the red metal fell today into the $7,000 per ton area for the first time since November 2020. Let's remember that just a little over four...
USDCAD broke to a fresh 20-month high yesterday, following a strong move above the 1.3100 mark. The pair has managed to deliver a more decisive break above...
European indices set for higher opening US retail sales report for July at 1:30 pm BST UoM inflation expectations survey on watch Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.30%, Dow Jones moved 0.46% lower and Russell 2000 dropped 1.07%. Nasdaq...
European indexes finished session lower, with the Dax falling 1.86% and CAC40 1.41% amid rising recession fears. Italy FTSE MIB plunged...
Cisco Systems (CSCO.US) dropped over 2.0% on Thursday after J.P. Morgan Securities downgraded the networking equipment maker's rating to “neutral”...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator