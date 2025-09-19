Delta Air Lines stock plunges on weak Q2 earnings
Delta Air Lines (DAL.US) fell short of second-quarter earnings as margins took a hit from higher fuel prices and higher operational costs. Nevertheless...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Delta Air Lines (DAL.US) fell short of second-quarter earnings as margins took a hit from higher fuel prices and higher operational costs. Nevertheless...
US CPI inflation for June data will be released today at 1:30 pm BST. The expectations point to a higher reading of 8.8% y / y compared to previous reading...
Bitcoin slipped below $20,000 after the weekend, but the bulls are trying their hand again and defending the market from deeper declines. Will demand have...
DE30 makes up for some of the declines after this morning's plunge Germany's CPI inflation falls as expected Record number...
EURUSD may have resisted a drop below parity for now as USD gave back some gains but outlook for euro remains bleak. Common currency is eyeing a break...
Reserve Bank of New Zealand decided to hike interest rates by 50 basis points. This put the Official Cash Rate at 2.50%, the highest level since January...
European indices set for lower opening US CPI expected to accelerate again Bank of Canada set for 75 bp rate hike Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.92%, Dow Jones moved 0.62% lower and Nasdaq slumped 0.95%. Russell 2000...
The EURUSD pair hit parity today for the first time in 20 years. On the other hand, the parity appeared earlier in response to the dot-com bubble, i.e....
Many assets have seen significant price drops today, however the commodity sell-off is eye-catching. It is difficult to find a market that would not experience...
Peloton (PTON.US) stock rose more than 3.0% on Tuesday after the exercise equipment manufacturer announced it will fully transition to third-party...
Coffee prices dropped to $206.25, a level not seen since May 11th, amid a weaker real and lingering worries to what extent recession will hit demand. In...
Crude oil fell over 6% below $98.00 per barrel as fresh Covid-19 curbs in top importer China and mounting fears of a global economic slowdown weighed...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher PepsiCo (PEP.US) posted upbeat quarterly results Canoo (GOEV.US) stock surges on deal with Walmart...
The Meta Platforms company known by its old name, Facebook, could face stacked problems in maintaining high margins by the fall of 2021. A recording of...
Oil: Crude oil trades around $ 100 per barrel Citi in its "recession" forecast indicates that oil could fall to the level of...
Gap (GPS.US) shares fell nearly 6% before the opening bell after struggling casual apparel retailer announced that CEO Sonia Syngal would step down...
Today's European session brings a continuation of the worsening sentiment of most stock market benchmarks. The German DE30 is currently losing nearly...
All eyes are on EURUSD today as the main currency pair hovers near parity. The pair has briefly traded below the 1.00 level but is yet to deliver a decisive...
Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin today falls below the psychological $20,000 mark again and drags smaller cryptocurrencies with it. Ethereum is approaching...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator