EURUSD hits parity ❗
USD continues to outperform euro, causing EURUSD to reach parity for the first time since late-2002. Concerns over recession in Europe resulting from a...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Twitter (TWTR.US) deal Falling Apart: What Should We Know? Elon Musk has officially unveiled his intention to back out of his deal to acquire Twitter....
EURUSD is in the center of attention today. After a months-long drop, the euro is nearing parity with the US dollar. It was almost 20 years ago when the...
European markets set for lower opening EURUSD inches closer to parity German ZEW and API oil report on the agenda Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.15%, Dow Jones moved 0.52% lower and Nasdaq slumped 2.26%. Russell 2000...
European indices finished today's session lower after three consecutive sessions of gains Monday. Germany’s DAX lost 1.4% with miners and...
The pair EUR/USD continues to trade lower during this session and is getting closer and closer to parity. The declines in equities are supporting the strength...
Lululemon (LULU.US), Under Armour (UAA.US) shares fell 3.95% and 4.50% respectively on Monday after Jefferies downgraded both apparel makers. Lululemon's...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Twitter (TWTR.US) stock plunges as Musk attempts to exit the takeover deal Casino stocks tumble...
Founded in 2004, Virgin Galactic is still the only publicly traded company with ambitions to make space tourism available on a global scale. The company's...
Gas prices in the US are soaring again, which is caused by heat waves in southern regions. Temperature in Texas is set to hit new, long-unobserved highs...
On Friday, financial markets were hit with news of Elon Musk abandoning the idea of Twitter (TWTR.US) purchase. The question of whether this is his final...
Last week, the price of Bitcoin rebounded from dips below the psychological level of $20,000, but today we are seeing further weakening. The capitalization...
The USDJPY pair hit a fresh 24-year high on Monday, after Japan's governing Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito scored a major...
Indices from the Old Continent record declines DE30 struggles to return to the vicinity of 13,000 points Mercedes-Benz (MBG.DE) car...
Moods on the global stock market are slightly weaker at the beginning of a new week. Majority of indices from Asia moved lower and the beginning of the...
European stock markets set for a lower opening Speeches from BoE Governor Bailey as well as ECB and Fed members US CPI for June,...
Stock market indices in Asia dropped. S&P/ASX 200 traded 1% lower, Kospi dropped 0.2% and indices from China traded 1.5-3% lower. Nikkei is outperformer...
Stock markets on the Old Continent finished today's trading higher. DE30 gained 1.34%, UK100 posted 0.1% gains, and FRA40 gained 0.44%. Good...
The massive declines in the oil market earlier in the week were the result of major recession fears around the world. Recessionary fears have emerged primarily...
