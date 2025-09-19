Three markets to watch next week (08.07.2022)
Following the release of the NFP report for June, markets' attention is now shifting to US CPI data for June, which will be released on Wednesday....
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
The final session on Wall Street this week begins with declines in stock index valuations, which are reacting to strong NFP data. The strong reading from...
The US economy unexpectedly added372k jobs in June, compared to 390k increase in May and well above market expectations of 270k. Figures...
1:30 pm BST - Canada, jobs market report for June. Employment change. Actual:-43.2k. Expected: 23.5k. Previous: 39.8k Unemployment rate....
Key macroeconomic publication of the week is ahead of us. We had to wait a bit longer for the labor market data, because very often (especially during...
GameStop (GME.US) shares booked more than 15% gains yesterday amid news of a proposed stock split (4:1). The stock split itself will take the form of a...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 bounced off 12,900 pts resistance zone Volkswagen (VOW3.DE) plans to invest heavily in battery cell business European...
A simultaneous release of US and Canadian jobs data is making today's early afternoon a very interesting one for USDCAD traders. Some short-term volatility...
• European markets set for mixed opening • NFP report for June at 1:30 pm BST • Jobs data from Canada Futures markets point...
US indices traded higher yesterday. S&P 500 gained 1.50%, Dow Jones moved 1.20% higher and Nasdaq added 2.28%. Russell 2000 rose 2.43% Upbeat...
European indexes closed higher for a second session on Thursday, with Germany's DAX up 1.97%. Miners and energy shares were among the top performers...
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) stock jumped over 27% on Thursday after regulatory filings show that several executives acquired a large number of shares...
Oilprices rose sharply on Thursday, however publication of today's reports from the US Department of Energy failed to accelerate upward momentum....
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas increased only by 60 billion cubic feet for the week ended...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US jobless claims rose unexpectedly GameStop (GME.US) board approved stock split Major...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.235 million in the week ended July 2, compared to 0.231 million reported in the previous...
Minutes from the latest ECB meeting have just been released, however did not cause any major moves on markets. Here are key takeaways from the document: If...
Share price of Airbus (AIR.DE) had a decent first half of 2022. While stock recorded a double-digit drop in January-June 2022 period, sell-off was smaller...
The German benchmark index is in the middle of a short-term upward correction. W1 chart The DE30 broke through the low for the year this week...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 slowly approaches 12,900 pts resistance zone Offices of Delivery Hero raided by EU antitrust...
