BREAKING: GBP jumps as Boris Johnson plans to resign
The British pound jumped shortly after 9:00 am BST today following a report from Sky News. Sky reported that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Minutes from the latest meeting of the European Central Bank's Governing Council are a highlight in today's economic calendar (12:30 pm BST). FOMC...
European stock markets set for higher opening ECB minutes due at 12:30 pm BST DOE report, US trade balance data Futures markets...
US indices traded mostly higher yesterday. S&P 500 gained 0.36%, Dow Jones moved 0.23% higher and Nasdaq added 0.35%. Russell 2000 dropped 0.79% Upbeat...
European indices finished today's session mostly in green with DAX rebounding 1.56% led by an over 3% gain in retail and tech shares supported by...
Minutes from the FOMC meeting that took place in June has just been released. Markets were primarily focused on whether US central bankers discussed whether...
Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.US) shares jumped over 11.0% on Wednesday after the electric-vehicle maker's deliveries nearly quadrupled as it increased...
Gold continues to decline amid strengthening dollar. Since the beginning of the US session bond yields are moving higher, which would suggest that the...
ISM employment subindex fell most since covid collapse US job openings plunged by whooping 427K The ISM Services PMI dropped to 55.3 in June...
The ISM Services PMI for the US fell to 55.30 in June from 55.9 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of 54.3. JOLTS...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Goldman cuts Apple (AAPL.US) price target DoorDash (DASH.US) faces competition from Amazon (AMZN.US) Major...
Demand for safe-haven assets pushed the dollar index to fresh 20-year highs above 106.8, while investors ditched risk-sensitive currencies and commodities...
OIL.WTI Let’s start today’s analysis with the oil market. The price of this commodity slumped during yesterday's session. However, looking...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 bounces off 78.6% retracement and returns above 12,500 pts Airbus wins satellite order from...
Boris Johnson may have survived a recent confidence vote but the number of MPs who expressed their lack of support for him as Prime Minister was a big...
European stock markets set for a higher opening FOMC minutes in the spotlight today Services ISM for June at 3:00 pm BST Futures...
US indices gained during the first trading session after a long weekend. S&P 500 added 0.16%, Nasdaq surged 1.75% and Russell 2000 gained 0.79%....
European indexes fell sharply on Tuesday, with DAX down 2.91% to a 20-month low below 12,400 mostly due to energy sector problems. Norway...
HP Inc. (HPQ.US) shares fell over 2% during today's session after Evercore ISI downgraded the information technology company to ‘in-line’...
USDCAD currency pair rose over 1.5% on Tuesday and reached a level not seen since November 2020 as rising recession fears sparked crude sell-off which...
