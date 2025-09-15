Morning wrap (22.05.2025)
Weak demand for U.S. Treasury bonds translated yesterday into sharp declines on Wall Street (S&P 500: -1.6%, DJIA: -1.9%, Nasdaq: -1.4%, Russell...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
US indices pulled back sharply late in the day after weak demand from US bond auctions raised concerns about investor confidence in the world’s...
U.S. Treasury yields surged following a lackluster 20-year bond auction, pushing the 10-year yield up by 10 basis points to 4.582% and the 30-year yield...
Recent days have brought a renewed and pronounced weakening of the US dollar which is close to one-month low. Investors are anxiously awaiting the...
Bitcoin has soared to an all-time high, surpassing $109,000 and touching almost $110,000, buoyed by growing optimism over the progress of stablecoin legislation...
Oil prices are falling today as U.S. crude oil inventories rose more than expected. According to the latest EIA data, crude oil stocks increased by 1.328...
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called for eliminating all tariffs between the US and EU and plans to persuade President Trump to agree to a zero-tariff...
Markets on Wall Street opened lower, with the main indices losing about 0.6% in pre-market trading. S&P 500 futures fell by around 0.6%, Dow futures...
The main cryptocurrency has been systematically rising in recent weeks. Technically speaking, the W1 interval is approaching historical highs set on January...
The EURAUD currency pair is moving in a long-term upward trend. Looking at the W1 interval, the rate increased by 4 thousand pips from August 2022 to April...
U.S. defense sector stocks are posting modest gains in pre-market trading following Donald Trump’s announcement that the U.S. government will allocate...
Mixed sentiment on the German stock market; RENK Group leads the gains Sentiment on the German stock exchange remains mixed: the DE40 index is down...
Light Macro Calendar, U.S. Dollar Under Pressure Modest Declines on Wall Street; US500 down nearly -0.4% U.S. Crude Oil Inventory Change (EIA)...
UK CPI YoY (April) 3.5% (Forecast 3.3%, Previous 2.6%) CPI MoM 1.2% vs 1% exp. and 0.3% previously UK Core CPI YoY 3.8% vs 3.6% exp. and 3.4%...
U.S. stock index futures are down between 0.2% and 0.3%, while European benchmark futures point to a slightly lower market open across the continent. Today’s...
European indices closed mostly in the green today (DAX: +0.4%, CAC 40: +0.75%, FTSE 100: +0.94%, IBEX 35: +1.6%, FTSE MIB: +0.9%). The biggest gains...
Today, Federal Reserve members Alberto Musalem and Beth Hammack spoke about U.S. monetary policy and the risks associated with tariffs. Below are their...
Platinum futures break over the psychological $1000 mark, surging almost 5% after the most recent release of Chinese data on platinum imports. The increased...
Pfizer shares (PFE.US) gain nearly 2% following the announcement that the company will buy a license for a new immuno-oncology therapy from Chinese biotech...
Wheat futures (WHEAT) are trading over 3% higher today on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT). The price surge is driven by growing concerns over...
