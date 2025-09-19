BREAKING: Gold prices fall to its lowest level since December 2021!
The strength of the US dollar y is triggering a sizeable drop in gold prices. During today’s session bullion has breached the $ 1,780 support and...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Norway's oil and gas sector is on strike. Workers are demanding pay rises due to rising inflation. Initially, it was estimated that gas production...
Factory orders in the US rose 1.6% in May, from a upwardly revised 0.7% gain in April and beating market forecast of a 0.5% rise. Factory...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US Dollar strengthens Tesla (TSLA.US) posts disappointing delivery figures Major Wall Street...
At the beginning of the week, crude oil reacted positively to the news from Libya and Norway, but we are currently observing nearly 7% downward move from...
SAS (SAS.SE) stock plunged over 12.0% on Tuesday, extending recent losses after a Scandinavian airline filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States...
Gold A strong technical signal surfaced on GOLD - death cross (200-session moving average dropping below 50-session moving average) The...
The specter of a possible recession has set in for good in global markets and continues to put pressure on the valuation of major instruments. It is no...
European stock markets erase early gains DE30 reapproaches recent lows in 12,600 pts area Shop Apotheke surges after preliminary...
A recent hawkish shift in ECB's narrative was not enough for the euro to regain investors' confidence. Signaling that rate hikes are coming at...
The Reserve Bank of Australia announced a 50 basis point rate hike after a meeting today. This put the main interest at 1.35% - the highest level since...
European stock markets set to open higher Bank of England to release financial stability report US factory orders data due at 3:00...
Moods during today's Asian session were mostly upbeat. Nikkei gained 1%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.6% higher and Kospi added 1.6%. Indices from...
European indices closed today's session in mixed moods, with Germany’s DAX, Italy’s FTSE MIB and Spain’s IBEX 35 finishing slightly...
The pair eur/usd has been trading sideways for several weeks. However, recently some evidence has started to emerge that may suggest a potential recovery...
easyJet (EZJ.UK) stock fell over 4.0% on Monday after the budget airline announced that its Chief Operating Officer Peter Bellew has resigned effective...
SAS AB (SAS.SE) stock tumbled 15.0% at one point during today's session after the Scandinavian airline failed to reach agreement with its pilots...
BTC mining difficulty edge higher despite recent bloodbath UberEats enables DOGE payments Cardano’s Vasil hard fork launches on testnet Vauld...
European markets trade higher DE30 pulls back 100 points from daily highs Airbus with massive order from Chinese airlines European...
The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 5:30 am BST. RBA is expected to deliver another 50 basis...
