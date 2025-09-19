📢Are we heading for a global crisis❓
"I think we now understand better how little we understand about inflation”, said Jerome Powell at a conference organized by the ECB. In principle,...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
"I think we now understand better how little we understand about inflation”, said Jerome Powell at a conference organized by the ECB. In principle,...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy remained unchanged at 0.3 % month-over-month in May, below market expectations...
Robinhood (HOOD.US) enjoyed some elevated volatility in recent days, thanks to two contradicting media reports. First, it was reported that a trading platform...
European indices slump, DAX trades 2% lower DE30 tests upward trendline in the 12,700 pts area Adler Group chairman says company...
In spite of a bigger-than-expected drop in US oil inventories, oil prices failed to catch a bid. A strong reversal occurred on the Brent (OIL) market yesterday...
European stock markets set to open lower OPEC+ expected to confirm targets for July and August Riksbank rate decision, US PCE inflation...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower but scale of drop was nowhere near as big as the day before. S&P 500 dropped 0.07%,...
European indexes finished today's session lower as renewed recession fears dented risk sentiment. Dax fell 1.73% and CAC40 ended 0.90% lower, weighed...
The United States is speaking with OPEC members that have spare capacity The United States is confident that the OPEC countries will soon increase...
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.US) shares tumbled nearly 22.0% on Wednesday after the company reported a drop in quarterly comparable sales and announced...
The European Central Bank held a conference today in which the heads of the three most important central banks in the world took part. Below we present...
Due to technical reasons, the publication of last week's report was postponed to today. Nevertheless release of both reports from the US Department...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US Q1 GDP contraction revised higher Powell, Lagarde and Bailey to speak at...
Crude oil quickly resumed upward momentum, although until recently the price was near $100.00 per barrel. Brent currently trades above $ 115 and is up...
Ethereum Cryptocurrency market has been trading in a downward trend recently. Despite a local upward correction, it seems that market bulls are losing...
The Swiss Franc has appreciated considerably since the surprise move by the central bank last week and the overall shift towards the dollar put pressure...
Bitcoin price fell almost 10% this week, going from local high of $21,800 on June 26th to recently hitting a low of $19,856. The most popular cryptocurrency...
Annual inflation rate in Germany fell to 7.6% YoY in June, from 7.9% YoY in previous month and below market estimates of 8.0%. On a monthly...
European stock market indices trade lower DE30 tests 13,000 pts area Continental (CON.DE) gains after upgrade at Exane European...
Over the past few months, the correlation of bitcoin with indices such as the S&P500 or the Nasdaq has exerted downward pressure on the prices of the...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator