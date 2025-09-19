Chart of the day - EURUSD (29.06.2022)
Release of US GDP data, flash CPI inflation from Germany and panel discussion with heads of Fed, ECB and BoE are all scheduled for today. While US data...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
European indices set for lower opening Flash CPI data from Germany and Spain Powell, Lagarde and Bailey to speak at ECB event Weaker...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading with big losses. S&P 500 dropped 2.01%, Dow Jones declined 1.56% and Nasdaq plunged 2.98%....
European indices finished today's session mostly higher with DAX up 0.35%, lifted by gains in energy, insurance, utilities, and basic resources....
US500 fell sharply in the last few minutes as recent economic data weighed on market sentiment. The Richmond Fed Index has dropped to the lowest levels...
Macau-focused gaming stocks like Las Vegas Sands (LVS.US), Wynn Resorts (WYNN.US) rose more than 5.0% on Tuesday as the Chinese government decided to ease...
The Conference Board consumer confidence index for June fell to 98.7 points from 103.2 in the previous month, well below analysts’ expectations of...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 98.7 in June, from the previous month's 106.4 and below market expectations...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Nike (NKE.US) stock plunges on weak revenue outlook Morgan Stanley (MS.US) increases dividend...
Copper Corporate profits in China recorded a further decline on a monthly basis, suggesting the possibility of introducing further measures aimed...
Forint strengthened sharply against the Euro on Tuesday after the National Bank of Hungary unexpectedly lifted interest rate by 185 bp to 7.75%, while...
Nike (NYSE:NKE) stock fell more than 2% in premarket despite the athletic footwear producer reported better than expected results for its fiscal fourth...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tests upper limit of market geometry again Siemens agrees to acquire US software firm for...
In recent years, Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE.US) was one of the best performing companies in the United States posting high growth rates. It has financial...
Reuters reported that the European Central Bank is preparing new measures aimed at preventing fragmentation of the euro area bond markets. ECB is considering...
European markets set for flat opening Conference Board index for June and some second-tier data from US ECB speakers on the agenda,...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.30%, Dow Jones declined 0.20% while Nasdaq moved 0.72% lower. Russell managed...
European indices finished today's session mostly higher with Dax advancing 0.52%% amid solid performance of the technology stocks; Germany's...
Coinbase (COIN.US) stock trades nearly 10.0% lower after Goldman Sachs downgraded the cryptocurrency exchange operator to “sell”...
WTI oil price managed to erase early losses and jumped to $109 per barrel during today's session, as G7 leaders vowed to stand with Ukraine "for...
