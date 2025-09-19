EURUSD above 1.06
Monday is very lively for EURUSD pair. Following upward correction last week, major currency pair today broke above resistance at 1.06 and reached the...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher, however bears regained control Coinbase (COIN.US) stock fell sharply after Goldman downgrade Chewy...
New orders for US manufactured durable goods rose to 0.7% month-over-month in Mary, extending gains from a downwardly revised 0.4% increase...
Bitcoin rose nearly 4.0% over the past week and currently trades around $21.300 despite overall negative sentiment. Nevertheless, BTC recovery has been...
Silver gains 1.5% today but upbeat moods can be found on the all metals markets, especially precious metals markets. Some G7 countries announced that they...
The Turkish lira is recording huge volatility today. The start of the day saw a sizable appreciation of Turkey's currency, which was reacting to Friday's...
European stock markets trade higher but off daily highs DE30 tests upper limit of market geometry in 13,290 pts area RWE to consider...
Concerns over the condition of the global economy have put a strain on industrial metals prices. Copper took a hit and dropped to the 16-month low at the...
European stocks markets set for higher opening US durable goods orders and pending home sales Speeches from ECB and Fed members Upbeat...
Indices from Asia-Pacific rallied today, reacting to stellar Wall Street session on Friday. Nikkei jumped 1.5%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 2% higher and...
European indices finished Friday's session higher. Benchmarks from the region managed to erase early-week losses German DAX gained today...
Semi-annual testimonies of Fed Chair Powell in Congress turned out to largely be a non-event in terms of market volatility. However, the story was different...
Turkey took another attempt at halting depreciation of its currency. Turkish banking regulator introduced new rules requiring domestic banks to allocate...
FedEx (FDX.US) released an earnings report for the fourth quarter of fiscal-2022 as well as for the full fiscal year yesterday after the close of the Wall...
Fed Chair Powell said during his semi-annual testimony in Congress this week that there were 2 factors that encouraged FOMC to deliver a 75 basis point...
US indices launched Friday's cash trading higher Dow Jones looks towards 31,100 pts resistance zone Official confirmation of...
Major cryptocurrencies attempt to rebound this week after recent blood-bath amid rising US stock indices. Ripple’s native token stands out as the...
Zendesk (ZEN.US), US software firm, surges over 50% in today's premarket trading following a Dow Jones report. According to the report, Zendesk is...
European indices trade higher IFO index below expectations Zalando (ZAL.DE) stock fell sharply on weak financial outlook European stock markets...
WTI crude futures trade near $104 per barrel on Friday and are on track to book second straight week of losses, amid concerns that the hawkish stance of...
