Economic calendar: German IFO index, UoM data
• European markets set to open higher • German IFO index for June • UoM Consumer Sentiment revision Index futures from Europe and...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.95%, Dow Jones rose 0.64 and Nasdaq added 1.62% Indices from the Asia-Pacific...
European equities fell for a second session on Thursday, with the CAC40 and the DAX 40 losing 0.56% and 1.76% respectively, while FTSSE 100 finished...
Darden Restaurants (DRI.US) stock erased premarket gains and is currently trading nearly 2.0% lower despite the company posted upbeat figures for...
US Services PMI fell to 51.6 in June from 53.4 in May and well below analysts’ estimates of 53.5, a preliminary estimate showed. •...
Working gas held in storage facilities in the United States increased by 74 billion cubic feet in the week ending June 17 compared to previous 92 bcf,...
The forint is losing more than 1% against the dollar and the euro today, which is related to the lack of an interest rate hike during today's decision....
US Manufacturing PMI decreased to 52.40 in June from 57.0 in May, well below forecasts of 56.5, preliminary estimates showed. US Services PMI...
US stocks opened higher Second day of Powell's testimony in Congress Snowflake (SNOW.US) stock surges after analysts upgrade US indices...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.229 million in the week ended June 18, compared to 0.231 million reported...
Kellogg (K.US), the US food manufacturing company, jumped on Tuesday on news of a planned separation of the company into three entities. Kellogg wants...
European indices trade lower after disappointing PMIs DE30 reaches fresh 3-month low near 12,900 pts Germany moves to second...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) halted a recent downward move in the 6.70 area, marked with the lower limit of the Overbalance structure. An explosion at...
Flash PMI releases are key points in the European economic calendar today. The two most closely watched reports - French and German - were already released...
European indices set for a slightly lower opening Flash PMI release for June from Europe and the United States Second day of Powell's...
US indices seesawed during the session yesterday but ultimately finished the day lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.13%, Dow Jones and Nasdaq moved 0.15%...
European indices took a hit on Wednesday, with the German DAX and CAC40 closing 1.11% and 0.81% lower, respectively, snapping a 3-day winning streak. UK...
Testimony of FED chairman Jerome Powell in front of Senate has just ended. Initially indices moved higher and dollar weakened after remarks regarding demand...
Winnebago (WGO.US) stock jumped over 6.0% on Wednesday after the recreational vehicle maker reported better than expected financial results for the third...
Despite the negative start of the session Wall Street bulls managed to regain control. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.24%, while...
