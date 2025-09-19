USD weakens after initial Powell's comments
At 2:30 p.m. BST Fed Chair Jerome Powell started his testimony before the Senate during which he will discuss the current economic situation in the US....
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
At 2:30 p.m. BST Fed Chair Jerome Powell started his testimony before the Senate during which he will discuss the current economic situation in the US....
US stocks opened lower Fed Chair to appear in US senate Dow Inc. (DOW.US) stock under pressure after analysts downgrade US indices launched...
Oil prices resumed a very strong downward move following a strong pullback at the end of last week. Crude oil is losing almost 7% and WTI oil is dropping...
Canada’s annual inflation rate increased to 7.7 % in May from 6.8 % in April and above market expectations of a 7.5% rise. Core consumer...
Bitcoin Let’s start today’s analysis with the Bitcoin market. Most famous cryptocurrency has been trading in a strong downward trend recently....
European stock markets pull back DE30 drops below 13,000 pts mark again Daimler Truck maintains full-year forecasts in spite of slowing...
Fed Chair's testimony in the US Senate is a top macro event of the day (2:30 pm BST). Jerome Powell will try to assure US lawmakers that Fed's...
European stock markets set to open lower Fed Chair to appear in US senate Calendar busy with central bankers' speeches European...
US indices rallied during the first trading session after a long weekend. S&P 500 jumped 2.45%, Nasdaq moved 2.51% higher and Dow Jones added...
European indices rose for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, with the CAC40 and the DAX 40 index adding 0.7% and 0.2%, respectively, while FTSEE...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock surges over 10.0% on Tuesday after Musk at a conference in Qatar arranged by Bloomberg said the company would cut salaried staff...
Haptic technology, despite its increasing use and growing potential, is still in the shadows. Haptics enables revolutionary interaction with tools and...
US stocks opened higher Two former workers sue Tesla (TSLA.US) for mass layoffs procedure violation Spirit Airlines (SAVE.US) stock surges on M&A...
USDJPY continues to move sharply higher today, rebounding from 135 support and breaking the 2002 highs. Today, Japanese currency is by far the weakest...
Canadian retail sales data for April was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be better than expected but it did not trigger any major...
Oil A recent pullback in oil prices have been led by 2 factors - concerns over economic slowdown as well as potential for additional taxes to...
One of the world's largest commodity conglomerates, Rio Tinto is seeing gains today amid positive news surrounding the company's stock: Analysts...
Kellogg Co (K.US) stock jumped more than 8.0% before the opening bell after the iconic cereal producer plans to separate into three independent companies...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests 13,400 pts resistance Airbus gets order for 56 jets from EasyJet Following upbeat...
Oracle's cloud business (ORCL.US) grew 39% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The company expects this line of business to enter a hyper-growth...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator