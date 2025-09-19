Chart of the day - AUDUSD (21.06.2022)
The Australian dollar was very active during today's Asian session, thanks to two events - speech from RBA Governor Lowe and RBA minutes release. RBA...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
European markets set to open slightly higher Canadian retail sales for April due at 1:30 pm BST Speeches from Fed Barkin and Fed...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region gained during today's cash trading. Nikkei jumped 2%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 1.3% higher and Kospi added...
European indices finished today’s session higher, with DAX 40 adding over 1%, while CAC 40 and FTSE100 rose 0.64% and 1,505 respectively despite...
The yield on the German 10-year Bund jumped above 1.74% - a level not seen since early 2014 after ECB President Lagarde reassured today that the central...
Despite today's weak session due to the US holiday, we can see that the US dollar continues to retreat against the fx majors. In the case of EUR/USD,...
EasyJet (EZJ.UK) announced today plans to cut thousands more flights during the July -September period due to capacity issues and labour shortages...
Several supply and demand information has surfaced in the market which put additional pressure on the crude prices: Rising concerns regarding economic...
The cryptocurrency sector has had a truly dramatic weekend, although since yesterday we have seen an attempt to unwind demand among digital assets. Bitcoin...
European stock markets trade slightly higher DE30 tests recent local high near 13,200 pts Airbus positive on widebody jet demand...
The previous week was a very bad one for cryptocurrency bulls with a big sell-off hitting the digital assets market. Bitcoin lost over 30% over the course...
European stock markets set for a slightly higher opening US traders are off for holiday Flash PMIs, Powell's testimony later...
Indices traded mixed during the first Asian session of a new week. Nikkei dropped 1%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.6% lower and Kospi plunged 2.50%. Indices...
European stock indices ended today's trading mostly lower. FTSE, CAC40 and WIG20 lost, while German DAX gained 0.67%. The American...
This week was all about central banks. The Fed delivered the biggest rate hike in almost 30 years, the Swiss National Bank unexpectedly hiked rates while...
Bitcoin held support at $20,000 and is attempting a slight rebound near the $20,500 level by the end of the week. The last few hours for the industry...
Concerns about the global economic slowdown drove down oil futures prices: Crude oil is heading for its first weekly decline since April...
The beginning of the last session on Wall Street this week brings mixed sentiments to most stock exchange indices. US 10-year bond yields jumped to...
Industrial production in the US moved up 0.2% MoM in May, after 1.1% MoM in April and below market consensus of a 0.4% MoM. Industrial...
Shares of Coinbase, a company operating on the recently losing cryptocurrency market, have already lost nearly 90% from their historical highs and are...
