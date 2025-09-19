Dutch ABN AMRO gains after reports of possible takeover by BNP Paribas
Shares of state-owned bank ABN AMRO (ABN.NL) jumped as much as 18% after Bloomberg agency reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
More
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
More
Shares of state-owned bank ABN AMRO (ABN.NL) jumped as much as 18% after Bloomberg agency reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that...
European stock markets try to recover from yesterday's drop DE30 still trades 400 points below Wednesday's close E.ON rallies...
A surprise 50 basis point rate hike delivered by Swiss National Bank yesterday triggered strong risk-off moves in the market. A surprise move from one...
European stock markets set for a more or less flat opening Fed Powell to speak on international role of USD Revision of European...
US indices slumped yesterday with Dow Jones dropping 2.42% and breaking below 30,000 pts mark. S&P 500 declined 3.25%, Nasdaq dropped 4.08% and...
PostFOMC rally fizzles US data mix compounds economic worries Tesla raises US prices A post-FOMC rally did not last long. Indeed, it was very...
We have just received a mix of US data and the news is clearly bad: Initial claims 229k (expected 215k, previous 229k revised to 232k) Housing...
The move to 1.25% was expected by the markets but following hawkish surprises from the Fed and notably the SNB today investors might have hoped for a braver...
The Bank was widely expected to hold rates unchanged and only flag future tightening, mostly in response to the ECB. Meanwhile a 50bp hike from the record...
Bank of England expected to raise rates However the SNB is seen leaving things unchanged Housing data is the key piece from the US today Markets...
The FOMC decided to increase interest rates by 75bps yesterday, above initial expectations. The main rate is in the range of 1.5-1.75% The Fed message...
European indices snapped a six-day selloff to end Wednesday’s session higher, with DAX 40 adding 1.36%, mainly thanks to solid performance of...
FED Chair Powell’s press conference is slowly heading towards its end. Below we present key takeaways from Q&A session: By this point...
- Powell starts from a strong message on inflation - inflation needs to be brought down to ensure lasting economic growth - 50 or 75bp hikes most...
The Federal Reserve raised the target for the fed funds rate by 75 basis points to 1.5%-1.75% during its June meeting, after the inflation rate unexpectedly...
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) has just announced its latest monetary policy decision. The US central bank lifted interest rates by 0.75...
Boeing (BA.US) shares rose 8% on Wednesday after Reuters reported that airline China Southern conducted test flights with Boeing’s 737 Max jet for...
EURUSD has been in a downward trend for a long time. While the volatility on the main currency pair has been elevated recently, today's FOMC decision...
US retail sales unexpectedly dropped 0.3% MoM in May, well below analysts’ estimates of a 0.2% rise. Also April reading was downwardly revised to...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped unexpectedly while gasoline...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator