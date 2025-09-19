US OPEN: Wall Street opens higher ahead of FED decision
US stocks opened higher Fed rate decision at 7:00 pm BST Retail sales below expectations Baidu (BIDU.US) plans to sell iQiyi (IQ.US) stake US...
Market news
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
BOJ kept the policy rate at 0.50% in a 7–2 split; Hajime Takata and Naoki Tamura voted for a hike to 0.75%. A new step toward normalization: BOJ will begin selling its ETF (and J-REIT) holdings, with guidelines of ~¥620bn/year for ETFs, equivalent to about 0.05% of daily trading...
Micron Technologies is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of semiconductor memory and technology solutions for a wide range of applications, from personal computers and data centers to mobile devices and the automotive sector. The company was founded in 1978 and has since consistently developed...
Today the ECB announced an emergency meeting to discuss market conditions amid projections of tighter monetary policy and many investors hoped for concrete...
US retail sales data for May was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be weaker than expected but it did not trigger any major moves...
Bitcoin's downward movement has taken a turn for the worse, with the 'king of cryptocurrencies' slipping near another important support at...
Market expectations for today's FOMC meeting are clear - US central bank will deliver a 75 basis point rate hike. Moreover, market prices in another...
European markets trade higher DE30 bounces off 13,400 pts support Gerresheimer rallies on failed takeover European stock...
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will create a global wheat shortage for at least three seasons by keeping much of the Ukrainian crop from markets, pushing...
Cryptocurrencies have been in a downtrend since November 2021, but recent weeks have been particularly painful for digital assets. Weak sentiment persists...
A big day has come for the US equities, and global financial markets in general. FOMC is set to announce another rate hike this evening at 7:00 pm BST....
European indices set for higher opening Fed rate decision at 7:00 pm BST ECB calls emergency meeting Stock markets in Europe...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.38%, Dow Jones moved 0.50% lower and Russell 2000 declined 0.39%....
Major European indices closed lower. Despite initial attempts to recover from yesterday's declines, bears once again dominated trading floors. Swiss...
GBPUSD plunged to a fresh 2-year low below 1.20 as the U.S. 10 Year Treasury yield jumped to 3.43% and majority of investors expect that Fed will increase...
Coinbase (COIN.US) shares are falling today by more than 4.5% due to information about the planned layoff of 18% of employees as executives expect...
Oracle (ORCL.US) stock trades 9% higher on Tuesday after the computer technology company recorded upbeat quarterly results due to its robust cloud business...
hares of Bitcoin-buying company Microstrategy, whose CEO is well-known Michael Saylor, scored a panic sell-off amid cascading declines in the cryptocurrency...
NATGAS price plunged over 19.0% after Freeport LNG said it hopes for a 'partial' restart in 90 days and that full operations won't resume until...
US stocks opened higher US2000 near major support Coinbase (COIN.US) plans to laid-off 18.0% of its workforce US indices launched today's...
Producer Prices in the US decreased slightly to 10.8 % YoY in May from 11.0% in the previous month and below market expectations of 10.9%. Producer...
Oil Oil prices remain at elevated levels in spite of news of renewed wave of pandemic restrictions in China Risk of global slowdown does...
