US100 loses 0.5% pressured by rising yields📉Tesla up on improving sales in China
U.S. indices lose momentum during Tuesday’s session, with only Alphabet and Tesla showing gains among the Mag7 stocks. The dollar remains flat,...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Henry Hub natural gas futures (NATGAS) are rising over 5% today, reversing yesterday’s sell-off. It’s difficult to pinpoint a single driver...
Canadian CPI YoY (April): 1.7% (Forecast 1.6%, Previous 2.3%) CPI MoM: -0.1% vs -0.2% exp. and 0.3% previously CPI Trim: 3.1% vs 2.8% exp. and...
Oil The current price of Brent crude hovers around $65 per barrel, with WTI near $62. In recent weeks, the decline in retail fuel markets has slowed....
BASF shares fell after Jefferies downgraded the German chemical giant to hold from buy Deutsche Bank shares edged up as the bank announced...
The Australian dollar weakened against the US dollar, with AUD/USD falling 0.5% to 0.6428 after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut its benchmark interest...
Today's economic calendar features key central bank decisions with China's PBoC cutting benchmark rates and the RBA expected to deliver a rate...
Asian markets mixed with China leading gains after Beijing's rate cut. China's Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 and Shanghai Composite rose about...
US500 fell 1% after recovering from an early slide that topped 2%, while the US100 declined 1.5% and the US30 finished 0.7% as investors digested...
Nippon Steel has proposed investing $14 billion in US Steel operations per Reuters, including $4 billion for a new steel mill, as it seeks Trump administration...
3:00 PM BST US Leading Index Change MoM (April): -1.0% actual vs -0.9% estimated, -0.7% previous (revised to -0.8%) The Conference Board Leading Economic...
China’s Ministry of Commerce commented on the U.S. export restrictions on chips targeting Huawei, stating that China will take firm action to protect...
Nvidia revealed several major announcements at Computex Taipei on Monday, including new AI technologies for humanoid robots and the opening of its...
Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic indicated that inflation is not decreasing toward the Fed's target as quickly as expected and is leaning...
NATGAS prices are down 4.2% today and are breaking below the 200-day EMA (golden line on the chart below), negating the technical uptrend. Demand relative...
Overall market situation: European stock markets are relatively weak after a five-week run of gains, as a surprising downgrade of the US credit rating...
Futures on the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) are rising nearly 5% today, climbing once again above the 20-point level, amid weakening sentiment on Wall Street....
The cryptocurrency market reacted with a relatively mild sell-off following Moody’s decision. The agency downgraded the U.S. credit rating from AAA,...
Gold rebounds 1.6 %, testing resistance around 3,250 USD as investors react to a fresh bout of “Sell USA” sentiment. After a week of uninterrupted...
Futures on the S&P 500 are snapping a week‑long winning streak, falling nearly 1.2 % at the start of trading. Moody’s cut to the U.S. credit...
